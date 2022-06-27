A young man named Godfrey Mabena became an unemployed graduate statistic and refused to be defeated

Briefly News shared his story on social media of how he started a small internet café with only R600 and it inspired many

People showered the young man with praise, thanking him for setting a good example and showing others that it is possible

Briefly News shared the inspiring story of Godfrey Mabena, an unemployed Mzansi graduate who started an internet café with his last R600. His inspiring story gave many the strength to stand up and go out there and make it happen.

A young man named Godfrey Mabena used his last R600 to start an internet café to bring in some money. Image: Supplied

Source: Facebook

Unemployment is a rife crisis in South Africa that has many concerned. Not even having a university qualification ensures you a place in the working world these days.

Godfrey went for many interviews but was unfortunately not lucky enough to secure a job despite his qualification. So, he used the money that he had to start up a small and informal internet café. He has since upgraded his business and is grateful to be generating a steady income.

Briefly News shared the story on Facebook:

People of Mzansi shower the young entrepreneur with praise

Becoming a statistic of unemployed graduates can cripple you, however, Godfrey did not let it and his story has inspired many in the same situation. Many commented the young man on his hustle.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Thandi Martha said:

“My brother. Proud to be a Mabena.”

Bhubesi Zulu said:

“There we go... we wish him nothing but success”

Sarudzai Madhodha said:

“Not everyone was meant to be an employee and well done to him.”

Lerato Malema said:

“Yes, that how they should do, being educated must make you think out of the box can be creative no other way round✊”

