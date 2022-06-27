A humble young man just finished medical school and could not be more thankful to God for guiding him through

Twitter user @HDumsie took to social media to celebrate his achievement and thank God for the blessing

Knowing what a huge achievement this is, many took to the comment section to congratulate the new doctor

A young man knows that he would have never gotten through medical school without the strength of his Lord and saviour. The humble doctor got showered with praise.

Twitter user @HDumsie is the new doctor in town and couldn't be more grateful for this achievement. Image: Twitter / @HDumsie

Medical school is tough! Choosing to become a doctor requires a lot of selfless dedication, sacrifice and determination. Giving your life to serve others is a noble commitment.

Twitter user @HDumsie shared a picture of himself dressed in his doctor uniform and proudly announced that he is officially a qualified doctor and thanks to God for this blessing. My guy, congrats!

“Medical school done and dusted ✌️ Na God dey run am constantly!”

Social media users showered the newly qualified doctor with praise

This is a huge achievement that deserves ALL the hype! People flooded the comment section with encouraging words of congratulations for the new Dr in town.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@JusticeOnwudeb1 said:

“Congrats my friend, it's not easy, coming from someone who just failed my 300l mbbs ”

@MichaelCOscar2 said:

“Congratulations bro! I wish you well, and I pray the labour market favour you big time!”

@MaxwellGyesi said:

“Congratulations proud of you...

“My mum wanted me to go to medical school so bad buh hmmmm.... Ma son will surrey do it for me…”

@Tunsss6 said:

“Felicidades”: Mzansi delighted for 'tired med student' celebrating passing clinical exams

In related news, Briefly News reported that another South African medical student was celebrated by many inspired social media users for his big achievement. The young local guy headed online to share the beautiful news regarding his journey in the medical field.

Dr Thabang Tooi says he feels tired but it’s worth a while because he has passed his final examinations and will bag a major qualification towards the realisation of his dreams. According to his bio on Twitter, he is an aspiring neurosurgeon and studied at the University of Cape Town.

The celebrated guy wrote an inspiring yet simple message on the timeline as he captioned his stunning photo:

“A tired med student who just passed his last clinical exam.”

