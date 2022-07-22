Graduating with a medical degree from Wits had a young man reflecting on the journey it took to get here

Twitter user @dumisantakana25 admitted that it was not easy to get to the point of graduation, but it was so worth it

People thanked the young man for choosing to dedicate his life to others and congratulated him on graduating

A young man just graduated from Wits medical school and couldn’t be more grateful to have conquered the many challenges he faced along the way. Quoting Nelson Mandela, the newly appointed doctor made it clear that it was not an easy triumph.

A proud Wits medical graduate reflected on his struggles as he took the stage on graduation day. Image: Twitter / @dumisantakana25

University is tough, but medical school is next level. Choosing to become a doctor requires a lot of selfless sacrifices that can only truly come from a real passion for helping others.

Twitter user @dumisantakana25 was overcome with emotion as he walked the stage at his Wits graduation to accept his qualification as a medical doctor. It was a strenuous journey, but he’s glad he made it to the end.

“When Nelson Mandela said, 'It always seems impossible until it is done,' he was talking about medicine at Wits, because wow, what a journey it has been.”

Social media people help the new doctor celebrate his perseverance

Knowing that it is no small feat to get a medical degree, people hopped into the comment section to congratulate the young man on his notable achievement.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@QueenMcBonay said:

“You did it for us Dr! 'cause really, wow! Medicine is very taxingI'm only left 17 months to join your ship, but hey! It feels like I still have 17 years. Congratulations Doctor! Sithi wuntshu ngomkhomba ndlela.”

@LUSKO_M said:

“Congratulations leadership, your resilience and perseverance have carried you through until thus far. We await your dedicated service to the black nation bawo. Forwards and onwards✊”

@Sbu_Mathibela8 said:

“Congratulations, now this is a start to great things. Big up!”

@ThipenThwa said:

