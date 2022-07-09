BI Phakathi has struck again and helped a whole community instead of just one individual when he delivered a truckload of food

He shared the video which showed the desperate faces that were overjoyed to finally have something to eat

Social media users took to the comment section to react on what an amazing person BI Phakathi is and what he does for South Africa

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist, has done it again, however, instead of changing one person's life he has helped a whole village.

He filled a truck with food and delivered it to a community desperately in need of food and supplies.

BI Phakathi upped his game and instead of helping an individual, he fed a whole community. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

The video shows the desperate faces of the community members, a mix of all races, as they receive packets of food that will help them survive from BI Phakathi.

BI was thanked profusely by the people of the village and social media users were left in awe at his generosity.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the heartwarming story

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi:

"God Bless you Mr BI Phakathi we are grateful for you and your Team ❤."

Savy Perumal:

"You are an angel Mr Phakathi. You bring so much joy to the lives of so many. The hands that serve are holier than the lips that pray. Bless you, my brother. I cannot wait to meet you. You are my inspiration in serving humanity. Lots of love and light."

Cyrus Mukupa:

"The most important thing that I have come to learn mostly from these documentaries, is that actual hunger and suffering have no colour. It does not look at race, and if we can work together as humans regardless of colour but as humans, this world can be a better place for everyone. Thanks, BI Phakathi ."

Video shows BI Phakathi bless gogo and grandchildren begging for money for bread

Earlier, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi is the gift that keeps on giving.

In a recent video he shared on Facebook, he is seen coming across two little boys begging for money for bread for their gogo on the side of the road.

Phakathi is then seen going to the children’s grandmother and asking her how she is doing. The old lady responds by saying she is unwell as she has a runny tummy and can barely eat.

The philanthropist is seen interacting with the destitute family and trying to gain an understanding of how they ended up in their unfortunate situation.

