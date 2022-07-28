Advocate Malesela Teffo has spoken out about the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial following his withdrawal from the case earlier this month

The defence lawyer said the people who killed the soccer star and the weapon used were inside Kelly Khumalo’s mother's home in Vosloorus

Advocate Teffo also maintained that the five men on trial for Meyiwa's death were innocent and believed that the case was nonsense

JOHANNESBURG - The former defence lawyer for four of the five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has broken his silence on the case following his dramatic exit earlier this month.

Advocate Malesela Teffo has been on the top of trending lists for his comments on the murder trial during an episode of the podcast Nkululeko n Cultr. The controversial lawyer said:

“The story of the people entering the house and killing Senzo is nonsensical. That is nonsense. No one entered in this house.”

Advocate Teffo maintained that the five men on trial for the soccer star’s death were innocent. He said:

“If there’s a killer, if Senzo was killed or shot by someone, the shooter is in the house. The murder weapon is in the house. These people in the house, they know what happened to Senzo.”

The lawyer withdrew from the case after Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela failed to acknowledge alleged human rights violations suffered by his former client. Advocate Teffo also accused the judge and the government of subjecting him to harassment and intimidation, News24 reported.

Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014 while visiting his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in Gauteng. Along with the singer, her sister, Zandi, mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s son, Christian, and daughter Thingo, were present at the house.

Social media users react to Advocate Malesela Teffo’s comments on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

@VLamaTurbo said:

“This man accused Netflix of so many things coz they release the doc before trial, but he is out here talking about the trial in a podcast! He needs to chill and behave like a lawyer.”

@bakwe078 wrote:

“Why is this man doing interviews on a case that is still not concluded?”

@enovaloyi commented:

“At this point, I could approach Adv Teffo to make him a reality show, the man would love it!”

