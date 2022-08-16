The Economic Freedom Fighters has not waivered in its call for justice for the Markiana victims and their families

The party's spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for his role in the events that led to the death of many

South Africans have also taken the opportunity to commemorate the day, but some people believe we are not being told the whole story

MARIKANA - The Economic Freedom Fighters has used the 10th anniversary of the deaths of the Marikana massacre to highlight that the 34 men who were killed on that fateful day on 12 August 2012 have not been granted justice.

The political organisation has also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for ordering the law enforcement officials to take "concomitant action” against the mineworkers who protesting for better wages.

The wage strikes led to the deaths of 34 mineworkers at Lonmin Mines, which was later renamed Sibanye Stillwater. At the time of the protests, Ramaphosa served as a non-executive director, according to SABC News.

Sinawo Tambo, the EFF's national spokesperson, recently stated that South Africa has been left scarred by the tragic deaths of mineworkers. He added that widows and the children of the deceased should receive compensation.

Tambo also called on other platinum mine companies to build schools, clinics and houses in Marikana. In addition to fighting for compensation for the Marikana victim's families, the EFF has intensified the calls to declare 16 August a public holiday in honour of the slain mineworkers.

The EFF posted touching videos and posts on their official Twitter page to mark the day. Showing what actually happened on that fateful day.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the Marikana massacre:

@shufflesdu said:

"Even the NFP is at the Marikana Massacre commemoration. The ANC hasn't even issued its yearly statement calling it a tragedy. Waphupha khongolose. Mmusi Maimane sounds free since he left that blue party. #MarikanaMassacre"

@sindi_leigh said:

"At the time of the Marikana massacre, I was at the @SAHRCommission working under Commissioner Danny Titus (RIP ) he was responsible for law enforcement and had led the investigation into the killing of Andries Tatane in 2011. We were working on stuff like training for protest policing."

@daddai said:

"MARIKANA MASSACRE: A tragic event with so many layers..."

@Vukile_Mandla said:

"I am not defending Cyril. I just want the truth. Why would you rather have lies said about Cyril? You know CR had very little to do with Marikana. All he did was ask for action from the government. People had died already & businesses & the striking workers were suffering and dying."

