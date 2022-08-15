Economic Freedom Fighters Deputy President Floyd Shivambu took to social media to condemn the Marikana massacre

On the 10th anniversary of the deaths, the Red Berets second in command called for the end of the ruling party

Shivambu criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa for his rule in the tragedy and said the country had not forgotten

JOHANNESBURG - On the anniversary of the Marikana massacre, Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu believes that the deaths of the 34 mineworkers will be one of the reasons why the African National Congress falls.

EFF Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu speaks on the Marikana massacre. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

It has been 10 years since police officers gunned down the mineworkers over wage negotiations at the Lonmin platinum mine. Taking to Twitter, Shivambu said the country had not forgotten the Marikana massacre.

“We haven’t forgotten that the ANC government under the influence and instruction of global capitalist greed and Ramaphosa killed workers in Marikana 10 years ago. The massacre of workers in Marikana is one of the reasons why the ANC must and will die,” he shared.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to apologise for his role in the killing. According to TimesLIVE, the mineworkers' families sued the government and Ramaphosa for the massacre.

South Africans react to EFF Deputy Floyd Shivambu’s comments:

@PButheelezi said:

“Cyril Ramaphosa lied 4 years ago during mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s funeral that we will visit Marikana and apologise to the families and victims. He never honoured his promise, even though the victims’ compensation hasn’t been finalised for 10 years.”

@Money1280 posted:

“Thank you for days like these, the only time when the EFF wants to say something, diverting attention away from the foreigner problem. What is your stand on what transpired in Krugersdorp… didn’t hear you say much. You think you will also remember that day in years to come.”

@Sam29425632 commented:

“The ANC won’t die before parties are formed by disgruntled members out of anger and desperation. We still remember well that, they were part and puzzle of the weakening of the Mighty Elephant.”

Marikana massacre: Families still awaiting compensation for trauma 10 years after the 34 deaths

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a decade after the Marikana massacre, loved ones of the victims say they are yet to receive compensation for psychological trauma.

On the 10th mineworkers’ death anniversary, little progress has been made to assist their families in dealing with the tragedy.

