Former African National Congress Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa believe that the party's rule will soon be over

Phosa believes that South African citizens will “punish” the ANC, the same as it did during the municipal elections

The former treasurer-general believes that the governing party had lost the voters’ trust as well as the pride it once had

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TSHWANE - Former African National Congress Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa believes that the ruling party’s failures will be detrimental to it in the 2024 national general elections. He made the remarks while addressing the inaugural STADIO seminar in Centurion on Thursday, 11 August.

Ex ANC Treasurer-General Mathew Phosa believes that the party's rule may be over soon. Image: Jeff J Mitchell & Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

Phosa believes that South Africans will “punish” the ANC, the same as it did during the municipal elections. According to TimesLIVE, he said the ANC lost control of several “prized” metropolitans and predicts that the trend will continue in the 2024 elections.

Phosa said that the governing party had lost the voters’ trust as well as the pride it once had. He noted that party members were under the impression that the ANC would govern forever, but it was a dream. He also noted that the ANC’s opposition had gained control in several regions.

Phosa said the ANC needs a radical renewal. He added that the country needs a clean government, and unless ANC has a major change, it will not qualify to rule, DispatchLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans react to Mathews Phosa’s comments:

@Victor16524690 said:

“We know... Since losing metros.”

@SPystoff wrote:

“Slowly but surely the ANC’s acolytes are admitting to the real picture.”

@sigubude posted:

“I knew from the onset that ANC would mess up the country.”

@ALETTAHA added:

“He is absolutely right. It does not matter who they put up for whatever position. As a collective, the #ANC is finished.”

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza says those who want the political party out of power “are dreaming”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Deputy President of the African National Congress David Mabuza believes that the party will not be voted out of power, and those who think that are dreaming.

He made the comments while delivering the keynote address at the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Limpopo on Thursday, 30 June. Mabuza’s comments come on the brink of the ANC’s decline in supporters.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News