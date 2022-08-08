Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's proposed run for the presidency in the 2024 election has divided the country

While some believe that the former chief justice is the right man for the job, others are convinced that the younger generation should be in charge

Social media users had varying opinions, with some firmly stating that they would not vote for Mogoeng, while others are delighted

PRETORIA - Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng seemingly plans to run in the 2024 presidential election. However, his potential run has already faced harsh criticisms and left South Africans divided.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng may run for the presidency in the 2024 elections. Image: Alet Pretorius

While some believe that the former chief justice is the right man for the presidential office, others are convinced that the younger generation should be given the opportunity to rule the country. According to TimesLIVE, Moegeng once said that if God chooses him to lead the nation, he will do so.

The All African Alliance Movement’s Secretary-General Bishop Mishark Tebe reaffirmed rumours of his potential run and said citizens want a movement that they are proud of and a leader of high calibre.

However, former Cope Deputy President Mbhazima Shilowa warned Mogoeng that politics is not an easy path. According to IOL, he said the former chief justice would receive a practical life lesson.

Here’s what social media users had to say about Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s potential presidential run:

@Nyathi_nsindane said:

“I’m a Christian myself. But there is a version of fundamental Christianity. that opposes modernising the society. it opposes medical science advancement, homosexuality, and feminism. if he becomes a president, he will reverse all our gains.”

@Tsongas18 posted:

“Yes, I will. For he is the best leader South Africa has ever produced among Africans. He is visionary and incorruptible. He is not like that hippo who doesn’t know the confines of his practice.”

@motsamai247 commented:

“I think he did his part in this country, in 2024 he will be 63 years old, let the guy rest now and enjoy his family time. The judiciary will go to him from time to time for help.”

@V3ry_Offensiv3 wrote:

“If you vote for a man like that, it means you hate your freedom or you would rather live in a country with someone who will believe his interpretation of his Bible instead of experts in their fields.”

@Thakhani_R stated:

“Of course we are voting for CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng. The decision is not even that hard when you compare him to the lying thieves that are currently in power.”

@Angie33370075 added:

“I’ll vote for him. Way better than our current leadership. A man of integrity.”

Mogoeng ordered to apologise for pro-Israel remarks made last year

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been ordered to apologise for his pro-Israel comments made during a webinar, entitled Two Chiefs, One Mission: Confronting Apartheid, last year.

Reports say that the Judicial Conduct Committee found Mogoeng guilty and ordered him to apologise. The Chief Justice mentioned during the webinar that due to his religion he had an ‘obligation’ to love Israel and to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. Mogoeng is known for his strong Christian faith and beliefs.

