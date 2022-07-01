The African National Congress' Deputy President David Mabuza believes that the party will not be voted out

He said if the party wants the support of voters who are undecided about the ANC, then members must change their ways

Mabuza said many people talk about the burial of the ANC in 2024, but he does not believe that it will die

LIMPOPO - Deputy President of the African National Congress David Mabuza believes that the party will not be voted out of power, and those who think that are dreaming.

He made the comments while delivering the keynote address at the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Limpopo on Thursday, 30 June. Mabuza’s comments come on the brink of the ANC’s decline in supporters.

Deputy President David Mabuza says the ANC will not be voted out of power. Image: J. Countess/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ruling party’s deputy president touched on factions within the party and said members must avoid being consumed by internal squabbles. Mabuza said the ANC is seen to be at odds with itself and that infighting must stop, News24 reported.

He said if the party wants the support of voters who are undecided about the ANC, then members must change their ways. Mabuza said members must avoid “divisive temptations” and fighting among each other. He said that the ANC must march into its conference in a disciplined way.

Mabuza said many people talk about the burial of the ANC in 2024, but he does not believe that. He added that members who wear black, green and gold represent the image of the movement and should respect it, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans weighed in on the ANC Deputy President David Mabuza’s remarks about the country’s leadership:

@SeemaMolokomme said:

“Maybe Deputy can tell us why are you this adamant that ANC will retail power? Why should someone (not me) still vote ANC? 50 marks.”

@Jonatha63315790 posted:

“The ANC is dreaming to retain power.”

@StNicodemustime wrote:

“‘We will do anything by Any means to retain Power.’ This is a dangerous situation.”

@nyebe_official commented:

“They have a budget to buy IEC officials, maybe.”

@cab_delivery stated:

“He is dreaming! What did the ANC do to the people of SA to deserve our votes?”

@Grantweir added:

“If it does then South Africa is ruined.”

Deputy President David Mabuza says it’s too soon to ask Cyril Ramaphosa to step down over Limpopo farm theft

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Deputy President David Mabuza has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa amid calls to step down in the wake of the Phala Phala farm theft allegations. Ramaphosa has been accused of covering up a burglary at his Limpopo game reserve in 2020.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, 8 June, Mabuza stated that there is no need for Ramaphosa to step down yet. Mabuza was also asked whether he would convince Ramaphosa to step down in future, and he responded by saying that the case is still under investigation, reports News24.

