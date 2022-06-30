Suspended African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule is being called out for misconduct

The ANC said Magashule's attendance at an EFF's Freedom Charter Day rally was irresponsible and negative

The party noted that the fact that he is suspended does not disqualify him from upholding discipline

JOHANNESBURG - The ruling party called out suspended African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule for attending the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Freedom Charter Day rally in Kliptown recently.

Magashule was seen rubbing shoulders with the Red Berets top dogs, including Dali Mpofu and Marshall Dlamini, when the party shared a clip of the event on social media.

The suspended secretary-general turned heads with his attendance at the EFF event. According to The Citizen, Magashule’s appearance left South Africans questioning if he would be joining the political party. The ANC’s Free State interim provincial committee described the conduct as irresponsible and negative.

In a statement, the political party said the position of secretary-general must have integrity that has to be protected at all costs. The ANC said such conduct can only be accepted if it is sanctioned by the organisation in pursuit of its political interests.

The committee noted that the fact that Magashule is suspended does not disqualify him from upholding discipline and other principles that must be observed. TimesLIVE reported that the committee also stated that the conduct of the secretary-general comes as a new negative tendency that other members must not emulate.

Social media users found the humorous side of the encounter regarding the suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and the EFF

@DUNCAN160 said:

"That’s like “I know I broke up with you but it doesn’t mean you should see other girls”.”

Mabuse Edward Calvin Mpe posted:

“If he had caused a scene there, they we going to say he’s acting in his own capacity and does not represent the party because they suspended him.”

Samuel Lee commented:

“It’s too many expectations for anyone to expect responsibility from a man such as Magashule.”

Vusi W Maseko added:

“He was hungry for political gatherings as he is prohibited from attending his own political party events.”

