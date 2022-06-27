Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's latest decision to rub shoulders with the Economic Freedom Fighters has tongues waging

Magashule joined the opposition party in celebration of the Freedom Charter at Walter Sisulu square over the weekend

South Africans were mostly baffled after seeing pictures and videos of Magashule cosying up with the EFF

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule of the African National Congress (ANC) raised many eyebrows after was spotted with the Economic Freedom Fighters leaders over the weekend.

Magashule was celebrating Freedom Charter Day with the EFF at Walter Sisulu Square on Sunday 26 June. The political organisation took to social media to pride itself on being the only party that takes the celebration day seriously.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was seen rubbing shoulders with the EFF on Sunday, 26 June. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica & Mlungisi Louw

The EFF wrote:

"The EFF leadership with Secretary-General of the ANC @Magashule_Ace at the Walter Sisulu Square observing Freedom Charter Day The EFF is the only organisation that cherishes this historic day in the history of the liberation struggle."

The EFF also hosted a rally in honour of Freedom Charter Day in Soweto. The party's leader even told supporters that it will unseat the ruling party at the 2024 General elections, reports News24.

The Freedom Charter was adopted in 1955 by the Congress of the People in Kliptown. The historic document was then seen as an alternative to the constitution during the apartheid years.

South Africans weigh in on Magashule hanging out with the EFF

Many South Africans were baffled to see Magashule rub shoulders with the EFF. Some people began to question whether the EFF safe haven for disgruntled ANC members and leaders.

While others wanted to know why the suspended secretary-general was not brave enough to leave the ANC and join the opposition.

Here are some comments below:

@mogalewakanyane said:

"So, the EFF is now home to all thieves who feel unwanted in the ANC ."

@SiyaNinela said:

"My EFF is getting closer and closer to becoming an ANC faction."

@Amplitorque said:

"Ace is either going to join the EFF and/or he will be represented by Adv Dali Mpofu when his case resumes or both. The EFF should have just given him his red jacket which he will be wearing in future court cases."

@angazi_nje said:

"This is sad to watch....Ace is totally defeated...at one stage Ace was said to be more powerful, stronger and even more dangerous than Cyril Ramaphosa...but look at him now looking all sad, confused and weak."

