The disciplinary hearing against the alleged racist student who urinated on another's belongings wrapped up

The victim of the incident said he was disappointed in the university over its reaction to the matter

The university's Central Disciplinary Committee said it will consider the evidence and provide a written outcome

CAPE TOWN - Despite the victim of the alleged racist urination incident at Stellenbosch University threatening to boycott the disciplinary hearing, the institute wrapped it up.

First-year student Babalo Ndwayana whose belongings were urinated on by Theuns du Toit was not in attendance and said he was disappointed in the university.

The victim of the alleged racist Stellenbosch University Incident says he's disappointed.

Du Toit appeared before the university's Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) on Thursday 23 June. The hearing continued despite Ndwayana requesting the university to change the panel's chairperson.

News24 reported that Stellenbosch University Spokesperson Martin Viljoen said that due to the matter's complexity and the amount of evidence to be considered, they could not provide an outcome.

The CDC said it would consider the evidence and provide a written outcome. It did not give a date when a conclusion would be finalised.

Ndwayana's Lawyer Nomonde Gxilishe told TimesLIVE that her client was not happy with the objectivity of the panel that was appointed. She added the university did not seem to be taking the matter seriously.

SA reacts to urination incident

The alleged racist incident at Stellenbosch University has sparked widespread anger in South Africa:

Tshepo Maimane Mtshepana said:

"Even with a video footage as evidence, justice didn't prevail."

Bernabe de la Bat commented:

"This poor guy is only a pawn used for political agendas."

Kali Dutton posted:

"Sadly SU wants to close the book regardless of the suffering of this chap. He has every right to pursue another avenue."

Pulane Pearl Banda added:

"Go to court. Your rights to dignity were infringed!"

Stellenbosch victim's father says it's too late for an apology from alleged racist, wants it handled legally

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the father of the victim of the alleged racist incident said it is too late for apologies and plans to allow the university and police to complete their investigations. A video of du Toit urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's belongings emerged and sparked outrage throughout the country.

Mkuseli Kaduka who is the father of Ndwayana said he has no intention of meeting Theuns du Toit's father, Rudi until the matter has been dealt with legally. The incident that occurred at the Stellenbosch university's Huis Marais residence is said to have been racially motivated.

