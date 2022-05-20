Babalo Ndwayana's father Mkuseli Kaduka said he will not accept Theuns du Toit’s father, Rudi's apology

His son was the victim of an alleged racist incident that occurred at Stellenbosch university’s Huis Marais residence

Kaduka said he wants the matter to be handled legally and also questioned why police have not arrested du Toit yet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - The father of the victim of the alleged racist incident said it is too late for apologies and plans to allow the university and police to complete their investigations. A video of du Toit urinating on Babalo Ndwayana’s belongings emerged and sparked outrage throughout the country.

Mkuseli Kaduka who is the father of Ndwayana said he has no intention of meeting Theuns du Toit’s father, Rudi until the matter has been dealt with legally. The incident that occurred at the Stellenbosch university’s Huis Marais residence is said to have been racially motivated.

The father of the victim of the alleged racist incident said it is too late for apologies. Image: Getty & Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Kaduka said he waited three days for an apology from du Toit or his father and did not receive anything. During an interview with TimesLIVE, he said du Toit’s father tried to reach out only after charges were laid against the student.

Kaduka said it was disappointing that they kept quiet and he hoped that the situation could have been resolved through talks at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The irate father also refuted claims that a meeting with du Toit was going to take place after Rudi publicly stated that it would. Kaduka said he will not waiver in his quest to seek justice, according to IOL. He also questioned why police have not arrested du Toit yet.

SA reacts

Social media users are divided on the matter with some saying the parents should work things out:

Sheila Segopotje said:

“This issue has been politicised people should remember this boy is a kid he should not be punished too harshly we all make mistakes.”

Syabonga Blangwe wrote:

“We're in this predicament because of being forced to reconcile with these unrepentant racists.”

Sentle Adebisi Lehoko commented:

“He could ask the other father to bring his laptop and he also urinates on it, shake his hand afterwards and they are even.”

Lerato Lerato added:

“He must do the African apology way and do community service and get counselling.”

Father of victim of alleged racism at Stellenbosch University speaks out, calls for expulsion of perpetrator

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the father of the Stellenbosch University student who was allegedly a victim of racism at the campus when another student urinated on his belongings, is calling for the expulsion of the perpetrator.

Mkuseli Kaduka said he is glad that his son, Babalo Ndwayana, captured the incident involving Theuns du Toit on video. Kaduka believes that the video clip has exposed the racism that is “still plaguing” the university. The outraged father said the university needs to implement systems that prevent incidents of racism from happening in the future.

Kaduka said he never expected his 20-year-old son to be the victim of a racist attack. News24 reported that the university has booked a fight for Ndwayana to rest at home until his exams begin. The father also called for the incident to be investigated urgently as there is “irrefutable evidence” showing the act being committed.

Source: Briefly News