Mbuso Moloi who allegedly looted a Woolworths store and stocked goods in his Mercedes-Benz said he cannot afford an attorney

The accused dubbed as the ‘Mercedes-Benz Woolies looter’ faces several charges including theft and trespassing

The court case has been put on hold until it is determined through a means test if Moloi is eligible for Legal Aid

DURBAN - The alleged ‘Mercedes-Benz Woolies looter’ claimed that he has no money for legal representation during his appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday 19 May. The 30-year-old went viral on social media during the July unrest last year when he was spotted allegedly looting from a Woolworths store and stocking up his Mercedes-Benz.

Mbuso Moloi faces several charges including theft, trespassing, and operating a vehicle without a corresponding number plate. His attorney was fired and now he claims that he needs Legal Aid.

He was the second attorney who Moloi fired during the court case, according to SowetanLIVE. Moloi told the court that he agreed to seven of the eight charges against him following a discussion with the senior public prosecutor. He will have to undergo a means test to determine if he is eligible for Legal Aid.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Natasha Kara said Moloi intended to please guilty. IOL reported that the matter was adjourned to the end of May. His bail remains at R5000.

Mzansi reacts

Many South Africans believe the alleged ‘Mercedes-Benz Woolies looter’ should be given a break:

Kegorapetse Martha Ndingandinga said:

“He can be released. We have big looters and they're still in parliament. What are these mafia gangsters trying to prove? Parliamentarians have Looted millions and nothing has happened to them. Let him go shem.”

Nolo Malothane posted:

“It's important to lead your life as though someone's recording you because lately, that is exactly what is happening.”

Ismail Kolia commented:

“What happened to all the other looters that were seen clearly on video, after they found the 70k couch what happened to those looters. And the rest of the country’s looters.”

Crazee Breadwinner Bangani wrote:

“Driving Mercedez Benz doesn’t mean a person is rich. It may happen that he is left with only R100 after paying his car instalment.”

Khulekani Ngcobo said:

“I feel sorry for this young man who allowed greed and the split of a moment took so much from him, surely after all this he will learn, that some ancestors and almighty God dislike wrongdoings.”

Mapule Maake added:

“Bathong, if bad luck was a person.”

Alleged Mercedes Benz looter Mbuso Moloi gets his luxurious car seized

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Mbuso Moloi, who was dubbed the 'Mercedes-Benz looter' or the 'Woolies looter', is facing even more legal challenges.

The 30-year-old went viral on social media after a video emerged of him carrying a basket of Woolies groceries to his Mercedes Benz during the violent protests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July.

According to News24, his classy Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe is scheduled to be seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU). The agency has been granted an order by the court to take in his car. Moloi's car is being seized because it was used to commit a crime, says the National Prosecuting Authority's, Natasha Kara. Kara estimates the car's market value to be R507 000 and it will remain in the custody of the state until a forfeiture order has been granted.

