The fathers of the Stellenbosch University students involved in a allegedly racist incident supposedly planned to meet

Theuns du Toit urinated on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s laptop and other belongings and a video of the incident was captured

Du Toit's father Rudi said he made plans to meet with Ndwayana’s father Mkuseli Kaduka who denied the meeting

CAPE TOWN - The fathers of both Stellenbosch University students supposedly planned to meet for “reconciliation” purposes following the alleged racist incident.

Theuns du Toit urinated on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s laptop and other belongings at the Huis Marais residence over the weekend. The incident was captured on video and has sparked outrage from South Africans who are calling for du Toit to be expelled from the university.

Rudi, the father of du Toit, claimed that there would “definitely” be talks with Ndwayana’s family. According to News24, The du Toit family had not yet set a date and venue, but a meeting was planned to be held.

Ndwayana laid criminal charges against du Toit following the incident. Despite the claims by the du Toit family, Ndwayana’s father Mkuseli Kaduka slammed the comments and said a meeting has not been planned.

Kaduka said he did receive a call from du Toit’s father pleading to reconcile however he did not have any plans to do so, reported IOL. He added that he plans to “fight” the case until the end.

SA weighs in

South Africans believe that matter should be dealt with legally rather than through a meeting:

@mbele_lnb said:

“A good initiative, but please can this not detract from a legal process & Stellenbosch University doing the right thing! Justice & reconciliation are not mutually exclusive.”

@lady_wolfblood wrote:

“Wow this story is just getting sicker and sicker. What happened to humanity. The victim’s father says he wants to resolve it. The accused father says he wants to resolve it. I have read in history how African cultures would come to an indaba(meeting) to discuss problems. But now?”

@sinothi_04418 posted:

“In my own opinion, this was supposed to be talked about between parents and varsity. Not involving political parties, we must let the varsity, parents and police deal with these matters. It’s not only white students who do this even some black students have made mistakes before.”

@Langzelle commented:

“It's okay. What would have been good is the whole Day Toit nuclear family coming out and speaking publicly and strongly against racism. That would do it for me.”

@EweJwarha stated:

“Theuns du Toit is an adult who is fully aware of their actions so this reconciliation between fathers is making absolutely no sense, responsibility for his actions must fall on his shoulders including any consequences or reconciliation should there be any at all.”

@Shane_M7 added:

“How about we deal with the racist Theuns Du Toit accordingly, collectively and stop generalizing. Some people use such incidents to score political points, justify and fuel their hate. Their intention is not to solve the problem.”

Father of victim of alleged racism at Stellenbosch University speaks out, calls for expulsion of perpetrator

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the father of the Stellenbosch University student who was allegedly a victim of racism at the campus when another student urinated on his belongings, is calling for the expulsion of the perpetrator.

Mkuseli Kaduka said he is glad that his son, Babalo Ndwayana, captured the incident involving Theuns du Toit on video. Kaduka believes that the video clip has exposed the racism that is “still plaguing” the university. The outraged father said the university needs to implement systems that prevent incidents of racism from happening in the future.

Kaduka said he never expected his 20-year-old son to be the victim of a racist attack. News24 reported that the university has booked a fight for Ndwayana to rest at home until his exams begin. The father also called for the incident to be investigated urgently as there is “irrefutable evidence” showing the act being committed.

