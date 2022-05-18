The father of the victim of the alleged racism at Stellenbosch University wants the perpetrator expelled from the institution

Mkuseli Kaduka said he was glad his son, Babalo Ndwayana, captured Theuns du Toit urinating on his belongings on video

Ndwayana who laid charges against du Toit said the incident has traumatised him and feels as though his rights were violated

CAPE TOWN - The father of the Stellenbosch University student who was allegedly a victim of racism at the campus when another student urinated on his belongings, is calling for the expulsion of the perpetrator. Mkuseli Kaduka said he is glad that his son, Babalo Ndwayana, captured the incident involving Theuns du Toit on video.

Kaduka believes that the video clip has exposed the racism that is “still plaguing” the university. The outraged father said the university needs to implement systems that prevent incidents of racism from happening in the future.

Kaduka said he never expected his 20-year-old son to be the victim of a racist attack. News24 reported that the university has booked a fight for Ndwayana to rest at home until his exams begin. The father also called for the incident to be investigated urgently as there is “irrefutable evidence” showing the act being committed.

Ndwayana, who is a first-year Agri-Business Management and Economics student, said he is traumatised by the incident and said he feels that his rights were violated.

Stellenbosch University Students' Representative Council chairperson Viwe Kobokana who described the incident as racial micro aggression said:

“In our institution at many different levels, the demographics of leadership are such that issues of racism aren’t always understood. It’s a very unfortunate situation but even in our student communities we have past committee members in our societies and then you go through to staff members, it is unfortunate that our university is predominately led by white people,” she said during an interview with SABC News.

Since the incident occurred, du Toit was suspended from the university.

The spokesperson of the Police Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed to TimesLIVE that Ndwayana laid criminal charges against du Toit. Cases of housebreaking, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria have opened. Van Wyk added that no arrests have been made.

South Africans outraged

Social media users call for Theuns du Toit to be expelled and believe that the university should do more to prevent racism:

@Doc_Kanyeta said:

“It’s high time a black vice-chancellor takes over the leadership of #StellenboschUniversity. It’s the only way that apartheid university can be changed for good.”

@SpaceTwig commented:

“P**sing on anyone's belongings is barbaric, doesn't matter what colour you are. This kid needs to be expelled.”

@TiyiBevhula wrote:

“Racism is a stubborn ghost that is refusing to be laid to rest in South Africa.”

@capoot7 added:

“#StellenboschUniversity is a breeding ground for racism, the government has allowed this institution to humiliate and degrade black students for years. When will it stop?”

