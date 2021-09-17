The alleged Mercedes Benz looter Mbuso Moloi's car has been seized and is currently in the custody of the state

The National Prosecuting Authority says Moloi's fancy car was used in the act of a crime and is valued at over R500 000

Moloi is also known as the 'Woolies looter' for him helping himself to a shopping basket of groceries during the unrest

DURBAN - Mbuso Moloi, who was dubbed the 'Mercedes-Benz looter' or the 'Woolies looter', is facing even more legal challenges.

The 30-year-old went viral on social media after a video emerged of him carrying a basket of Woolies groceries to his Mercedes Benz during the violent protests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Alleged Mercedes Benz Looter Mbuso Moloi's fancy car worth R500 000 has been seized because it was used during the commission of a crime. Images: @NicoleGraham031

According to News24, his classy Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe is scheduled to be seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU). The agency has been granted an order by the court to take in his car.

Moloi's car is being seized because it was used to commit a crime, says the National Prosecuting Authority's, Natasha Kara. Kara estimates the car's market value to be R507 000 and it will remain in the custody of the state until a forfeiture order has been granted.

Moloi is currently out of R5 000 bail and will appear again in court on 12 October. According to TimesLIVE, Moloi is facing charges of public violence and theft. Moloi is also facing charges for driving a car with an illegal number plate.

Moloi went viral on social media yet again after South Africans found out that he is no longer in possession of his car. Here is what they had to say:

@charlie_marema said:

"This is so wrong. Young man we studied with at Tuks is going through this because the NPA wants to prove a point? Let the man go man."

@Insumansumane said:

"If it's true then justice definitely has eyes in SA. Why seize his expensive car for stealing a food basket? Zuma's kids who were instigating violence are roaming free but getting tough on easy targets."

@MzuzukileSoni said:

"Unless you haven’t shared all the key details, this seems heavy handed. Arrest the guy, charge him and let him answer in court but to seize a car for a basket of Woolies food? Something is hitting the water."

@Ubuhleeee said:

"This is disgusting, can't they say at least he should pay all those things he took and leave him alone aybo baze bayinaka ingane yabantu."

@tshepom35622623 said:

"Does he have another case related to the car? He should do time for looting but taken his car? Didn't know people lose their assets when they charge on a case not related to the car."

@MlungisiDPG said:

"Unless it is suspected that the car was procured through the proceeds of criminal activities that he's charged with, this is unlawful and an overreach by the AFU and might come back to haunt them."

Source: Briefly.co.za