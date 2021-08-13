Alleged Durban Mercedes Benz Looter Changes Plea to Not Guilty

The infamous Mercedes Benz looter who was caught looting a Woolworths store in Durban is pleading not guilty

The 30-year-old went viral on social media after a video of him loading goods into the boot of his luxury car was posted

Mbuso Moloi is facing multiple charges such as theft, trespassing and driving a vehicle with false number plates

DURBAN - 30-year-old Mbuso Moloi, who has been dubbed the 'Mercedes Benz looter', has seemingly changed his mind about pleading guilty to the charges brought against him. Moloi was caught on camera looting a Woolworths store in Glenwood during the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

Moloi's legal representative Mfanafuthi Biyela previously told the Durban Magistrate's Court that his client intended to plead guilty, according to a report by The Witness.

Mbuso Moloi, known as the 'Mercedes Benz looter' has had a change of heart and is pleading not guilty to the charges brought against him. Image: @nosphiwevixen

On Thursday, Moloi informed the court that he would no longer be pleading guilty as initially stated, according to KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Moloi is facing charges of theft, trespassing and public violence and is also being charged with being in contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulations of 2000 for driving a car with false number plates, according to The South African.

Moloi was apprehended after he was identified in a video of him looting a Woolworths store, which went viral on social media platforms. Moloi initially told reporters that he happened to find goods outside the store when he was out doing his shopping, insinuating that he had not been looting.

Moloi's bail still applies and he has been mandated to present himself at the Pinetown Police Station between 6am and 6pm on Wednesdays and Sundays. He is also not allowed to leave the KwaZulu-Natal province without informing the police and had to submit his passport as part of his bail conditions.

South Africans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the news. While some felt the legal repercussions were basic karma in action, others definitely felt sorry for the young man.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@FikileMlisana said:

"I wish the State is not harsh on the guy, nothing and no one can convince me that the fellow intended to break the law."

@sibongilenduna said:

"Games until you are caught on camera looting jiki jiki, now you have a criminal record."

@Sudeshin_007 said:

"I feel bad for this guy. He's young and nobody wants a criminal record. He should be forgiven."

@Sudeshin_007 said:

"Damn... that one lapse in judgement has so many ramifications for this guy. Criminal record. Possibly won't get employed in future and the list goes on."

