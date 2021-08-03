Mercedes Benz Looter Out on R5k Bail, SA Feels Bad for Him: “Should Be Forgiven”

Mbuso Moloi, the Mercedez Benz-driving looter who went viral last week, is being released on R5 000 bail

The 30-year old is expected to plead guilty to all charges

Mzansi took to the comments section and it seems many feel sorry for the incriminated young man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mbuso Moloi has been granted R5k bail in the Durban's Magistrate's Court. The 30-year-old went viral last week after being caught on film looting a KZN supermarket in his luxury Mercedes Benz vehicle.

Mbuso Moloi is being released on R5k bail following his involvement in the KZN looting action. Images: @orrin417/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to one social media report, the suspect is expected to plead guilty.

South Africans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the news. While some felt the legal repercussions were basic karma in action, others definitely felt sorry for the young man.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@FikileMlisana said:

"I wish the state in not harsh on the guy, nothing and no one can convince me that the fellow intended to break the law."

@sibongilenduna said:

"Games until you are caught on camera looting jiki jiki, now you have a criminal record."

@Sudeshin_007 said:

"I feel bad for this guy. He's young and nobody wants a criminal record. He should be forgiven."

@Sudeshin_007 said:

"Damn... that one lapse in judgement has so many ramifications for this guy. Criminal record. Possibly won't get employed in future and the list goes on."

@Riccardo_Elle said:

"You had R5k for bail but not R5k to go into a grocery shop and shop like a normal person."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Merc-driving looter busted, SA reacts: "Merc cost more than items he stole"

In more on this story, Briefly News previously reported that a Durban man who looted in a luxury car has been arrested by police. The Mercedes Benz driver was apprehended after a video of his thievery went viral on social media.

Heading online, eNCA shared the clip and news of his arrest. According to reports, the unidentified man will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

The man hilariously claims he was not looting but simply shopping at the local Woolies.

The man's lawyer, Mfanafuthi Biyela, confirmed Mbuso Moloi handed himself over on Wednesday night. This comes after an arrest warrant was issued for Moloi on Tuesday, TimesLive reported.

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their thoughts on the arrest. While many were happy to see the young man face the consequences of his poor choices, others questioned why only he was being held accountable.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

Penny Broderick said:

"Good, he was an educated person but joined in the looting. How sad for his parents."

Jacques Weber said:

"Now one needs to track these cases as arrests are meaningless if the cases get thrown out due to police inefficiency."

Ian Roberts cutely asked:

"And big TV small car man? Haaibo that is economic racism... you only arresting Mercedes man but not big TV small car man? We want to hear his story...What was going through his mind when he was trying to fuggaaaa the TV through his car door? We also want to hear cake man’s story..."

Lizele Pick said:

"Now that's a shame, his Merc cost more than those items he stole."

Casey LJ said:

"Well done. Examples must be made and seen. Law to be held up by all, Merc or not. Bet Merc man must be sorry he didn't just pay from the start..."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za