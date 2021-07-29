A KZN man has been arrested following his involvement in the looting action

The Mercedes Benz driver first made headlines after a viral video of his thievery surfaced online

Mzansi headed to the comments section to share their interesting thoughts on the arrest

A Durban man who looted in a luxury car has been arrested by police. The Mercedes Benz driver was apprehended after a video of his thievery went viral on social media.

This Mercedes Benz driving looter has been apprehended by police. Images: Looting of South Africa/Facebook

, eNCA shared the clip and news of his arrest. According to reports, the unidentified man will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

The man hilariously claims he was not looting but simply shopping at the local Woolies.

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their thoughts on the arrest. While many were happy to see the young man face the consequences of his poor choices, others questioned why only he was being held accountable.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

Penny Broderick said:

"Good, he was an educated person but joined in the looting. How sad for his parents."

Jacques Weber said:

"Now one needs to track these cases as arrests are meaningless if the cases get thrown out due to police inefficiency."

Ian Roberts cutely asked:

"And big TV small car man? Haaibo that is economic racism... you only arresting Mercedes man but not big TV small car man? We want to hear his story...What was going through his mind when he was trying to fuggaaaa the TV through his car door? We also want to hear cake man’s story..."

Lizele Pick said:

"Now that's a shame, his Merc cost more than those items he stole."

Casey LJ said:

"Well done. Examples must be made and seen. Law to be held up by all, mMrc or not. Bet Merc man must be sorry he didn't just pay from the start..."

Haibo: R68k blue couch looted in Durban recovered minutes from the storefront

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the owners of a Durban furniture store can certainly breathe a sigh of relief after their now-famous R68 000 blue leather lounge suite was recovered.

According to a SAPS member, the blue sofa was tracked down to an informal community in Quarry Road, just minutes away from the luxury sofa retailer.

The anonymous police source said the sofa had been recovered over the weekend and had sustained some noticeable damage, IOL reports. No formal arrests have been made in the case yet.

The couch, which retails at R67,999, gained notoriety on social media after it was photographed at an informal settlement just hours after being looted from a Springfield showroom during the unrest, The South African reports.

In an update on this story, it's reported store owners have made their way to Sydenham Police Station on Tuesday morning to identify whether or not the sofa really is their stolen property.

Owner of Leather Gallery, Terry Parry had been made aware of the sofa's retrieval and shared these interesting comments with TimesLIVE:

“We will go to the police to see if it is indeed ours. Only we can identify if it really is ours. I don’t know what happens if we identify it as ours. I don’t know the procedure on whether we are allowed to take it back,” she added.

