The now-famous luxury blue leather couch that went viral during looting has reportedly been recovered just metres from where it was stolen

SAPS members say the sofa was retrieved over the weekend and had sustained some damage

No arrests have been made in the case yet but the photos have gained notoriety

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The owners of a Durban furniture store can certainly breathe a sigh of relief after their now-famous R68 000 blue leather lounge suite was recovered.

The infamous blue leather couch has been found. Image: @KoalaneMotaung/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to an SAPS member, the blue sofa was tracked down to an informal community in Quarry Road, just minutes away from the luxury sofa retailer.

The anonymous police source said the sofa had been recovered over the weekend and had sustained some noticeable damage, IOL reports. No formal arrests have been made in the case yet.

The couch, which retails at R67,999, gained notoriety on social media after it was photographed at an informal settlement just hours after being looted from a Springfield showroom during the unrest, The South African reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

R68k blue couch: Luxury leather couch "mystery", Mzansi knows where it is

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the now-famous blue leather couch has become the subject of discussion again. The couch featured in a meme during the violent protests in which looting was rampant.

It is an open secret where the couch is; according to SowetanLIVE, the San Pablo Corner Sofa valued at R67,999 is alleged located in an informal settlement near Quarry Road, Durban.

The store from where the couch was stolen in Springfield, Leather Gallery, made an appeal online for information about the whereabouts of the luxury leather couch that boasts “elegantly sloped armrests and supportive headrests”.

Social media users responded to the call for help

@TJ_Thojana:

"Apparently, allegedly, the lady who now owns the sofa has a snake, the SAPS and SNDF are scared to go to her #ColdFront #JacobZuma #Loadshedding #Panicbuying"

@LionessRage:

"The Leather Gallery are searching for their Saint Pablo couch "

Ashika Teja:

"This is at Palmiet Road informal settlement in Reservoir Hills M19, it's there in the shack next to the tuckshop."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za