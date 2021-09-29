A video of one car narrowly missing several cars after swerving into traffic has South Africans super shocked

According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle after failing to accurately negotiate a turn

Mzansi flooded the comments section suggesting the hasty driver must have been late for an appointment

An out-of-control vehicle has social media users talking after it was captured swerving across seven lanes of busy traffic - narrowly missing several cars on its way.

Source: Twitter

The Hilux bakkie eventually crashed into a building on a business premises nearby.

According to reports by Jacaranda FM, a female driver and her young child were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the jaw-dropping incident.

The accident took place in Australia's Northern Territory and police officials say the unfortunate calamity occurred when the driver allegedly lost control of the bakkie after failing to negotiate a turn, The South African reports.

Superintendent Daniel Shean from Australia said, “It is incredibly lucky no one else was injured in this incident. Drivers are reminded to always drive with caution.”

Social media users were certainly left in awe by the clip. Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Gracelia Ramohlola said:

"That's something, yoh."

Philly Man said:

"Death escape."

Scarlett Rossouw said:

"Fast and Furious SA edition, he probably forgot the milk and bread for his wife."

David Rudd said:

"Yes, he is on his way to the liquor store... it closes in 2 minutes... No time to waste!!!!"

'Yhooo Jesu': Video shows the moment a plane crash-lands at sea, Mzansi reacts

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that the scary and all too real moment a place crash-lands at sea is one most people may never be able to relate to, but those who do and live to tell the tale speak of a sobering experience.

A video of the unexpected event, which was shared by a Twitter user @PecheAfrica, has surfaced on social media, giving people a look into the life-threatening situation.

The tweet was captioned:

"Inside a plane that is about to crash-land."

A passenger aboard the plane was brave enough to capture the entire incident on their phone. The 49-second video shows the inside of the aircraft with everyone on board resigned to their seats.

The plane then begins to shudder as it prepares to hit the water from a high altitude. The pilot expertly guides it onto the water's surface where, fortunately, it doesn't violently crash.

At the same time, and perhaps more alarmingly, all the passengers remained completely silent throughout the entire incident, not once screaming or bursting out in a panic.

Saffas react in dramatic fashion

Saffas on social reacted with surprise to the video with some dramatically proclaiming how they would have reacted if caught in the same situation.

@Makgxnagalx ventured:

"I need to know what happened next."

To which @71Merks replied:

"Survived and posted the video."

@Tshepi_Mpudi added:

"I'm not leaving my bag behind – no way."

@khuthi20 noted:

"Yoh I would have screamed my lungs out. I can't swim."

Source: Briefly.co.za