'Yhooo Jesu': Video Shows the Moment a Plane Crash Lands at Sea, Mzansi Reacts

The scary and all too real moment a place crash-lands at sea is one most people may never be able to relate to, but those who do and live to tell the tale, speak of a sobering experience.

A video of the unexpected event, which was shared by a Twitter user @PecheAfrica, has surfaced on social media, giving people a look into the life-threatening situation.

Source: Getty Images

The tweet was captioned:

"Inside a plane that is about to crash-land."

A passenger aboard the plane was brave enough to capture the entire incident on their phone. The 49-second video shows the inside of the aircraft with everyone on board resigned to their seats.

The plane then begins to shudder as it prepares to hit the water from a high altitude. The pilot expertly guides it onto the water's surface where, fortunately, it doesn't violently crash.

At the same time, and perhaps more alarmingly, all the passengers remained completely silent throughout the entire incident, not once screaming or bursting out in a panic.

Saffas react in dramatic fashion

Saffas on social reacted with surprise to the video, with some dramatically proclaiming how they would have reacted if caught in the same situation.

@Makgxnagalx ventured:

"I need to know what happened next."

To which @71Merks replied:

"Survived and posted the video."

@Tshepi_Mpudi added:

"I'm not leaving my bag behind – no way."

@khuthi20 noted:

"Yoh I would have screamed my lungs out. I cant swim."

Source: Briefly.co.za