“Never Seen Anything Like It”: Video of UFO Has Mzansi in a Frenzy

A local man has the internet buzzing after sharing video footage of an unidentified flying beam shooting through Mzansi's skies

Some people are speculating it may have been a meteorite while others believe the object could form part of a rocket launched into space earlier that same day

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their interesting reactions to the clip

A local man has the internet abuzz after sharing unique video footage of an unidentified flying object zooming across the night sky. According to the clip, the sighting took place near Pretoria and many social media users are speculating that the incredible 'light beam' may have been a meteorite.

A Pretoria man has the internet shook after sharing a clip of an unidentified flying object. Image: @ConCaracal/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @ConCaracal shared the clip. The lucky guy says he was just at the right place at the right time and happened to have his camera phone nearby.

The sighting took place at around 6: 30 pm on Tuesday, 24 August 2021.

"A massive meteor-like object just passed over Pretoria. Holy sh*t. Just took this footage from my house.

"Never seen anything like it," he enthusiasticalley captioned the post.

South Africans headed to the comments section and many residents of Pretoria claimed to have seen the flying object as well. One researcher speculated that the object may have been the upper stage of a Chinese rocket launched earlier that day.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@schenckerville said:

"Saw something similar a month ago at like 2 in the morning."

@microfoneman said:

"Spotted it too. I just happened to be outside. Amazing sight. Hope it just passed earth by. Felt like a scene from #transformers."

@theprospered said:

"Looks like Starlink satellites, you'll be seeing a lot more of them if I am right."

@paddiclay said:

"I love space nerds."

@wildesering said:

"Yes saw it too. Amazing sight. Well done for capturing it on video."

@General_Afrik said:

"What's that thing bro?? A shooting star or what??"

Man who predicted Shona's death says aliens exist, SA shares other conspiracies

In more interesting space news, Briefly News previously reported that the traditional healer who claims to have predicted Shona Ferguson's death recently 'confirmed' the existence of extraterrestrial beings. The man, who describes himself as the living consciousness of the Egyptian sun god Ra, has encouraged a wave of South Africans to share their own ideas about the universe.

Heading to his Twitter account, @Rhadebelihle described his encounters with the aliens:

"I often spend time with them in higher planes and dimensions travelling through the 4th dimension. Some are good and some are bad. Some want the planet to be a safe heaven. Some want it to remain hell (lower v) [sic]," he captioned the post in part.

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section. It seems many were open to the soothsayer's insights, describing their own encounters with higher life forms.

Still, others felt the man was definitely smoking something and hilariously asked to know what it was.

Check out some of the comments below:

@LiverPooLHype said:

"Apparently Pinky Pinky is a true story that was covered up. It was actually a chitauri/an alien that kids encountered. Also, in Lesotho that was a spacecraft crash which was believed to be of alien descendant."

@manxovati said:

"How to go to 4th or above dimensions? Details please."

@OhChamberlain said:

"To get to the 4th dimension? No meat. You need food with electrical energy from the sun like fruits and vegetables because that's what you gonna use for travel. Not dead cells. Fasting, purging, Wim Hoff breathing technique, meditation, intention, 432hz music, nature. .... Watch Dr Strange again."

@Mvelo_Sbute said:

"We were never alone."

@Skud961 said:

"Bru who is supplying you weed, I need your supplier."

@Strawss1 said:

"That's the main reason why I will never attempt astral projection, the thought of coming across scary beings gives me butterflies."

@kabontle62 said:

"No disrespect to you or your gifts fam, are you also on some herb? Plug me."

