Man Who Predicted Shona’s Death Says Aliens Exist, SA Shares Other Conspiracies

The man who claims to have predicted Shona Ferguson's death now says aliens are real

The self-proclaimed 'Sun God' detailed his experience with the higher life forms in a wordy social media post

Mzansi took to the comments section to give their reactions with many sharing their own otherworldly experiences

The traditional healer who claims to have predicted Shona Ferguson's death recently 'confirmed' the existence of extraterrestrial beings. The man, who describes himself as the living consciousness of the Egyptian sun god Ra, has encouraged a wave of South Africans to share their own ideas about the universe.

The man who claims to have predicted Shona Ferguson's death says aliens exist. Images: Getty, @ferguson_films/Instagram, @Rhadebelihle/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

, @Rhadebelihle described his encounters with the aliens:

"I often spend time with them in higher planes and dimensions travelling through the 4th dimension. Some are good and some are bad. Some want the planet to be a safe heaven. Some want it to remain hell (lower v) [sic]," he captioned the post in part.

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section. It seems many were open to the soothsayer's insights, describing their own encounters with higher life forms.

Still, others felt the man was definitely smoking something and hilariously asked to know what it was.

Check out some of the comments below:

@LiverPooLHype said:

"Apparently Pinky Pinky is a true story that was covered up. It was actually a chitauri/an alien that kids encountered. Also, in Lesotho that was a spacecraft crash which was believed to be of alien descendant."

@manxovati said:

"How to go to 4th or above dimensions? Details please."

@OhChamberlain said:

"To get to the 4th dimension? No meat. You need food with electrical energy from the sun like fruits and vegetables because that's what you gonna use for travel. Not dead cells. Fasting, purging, Wim Hoff breathing technique, meditation, intention, 432hz music, nature. .... Watch Dr Strange again."

@Mvelo_Sbute said:

"We were never alone."

@Skud961 said:

"Bru who is supplying you weed, I need your supplier."

@Strawss1 said:

"That's the main reason why I will never attempt astral projection, the thought of coming across scary beings gives me butterflies."

@kabontle62 said:

"No disrespect to you or your gifts fam, are you also on some herb? Plug me."

Man predicted Shona Ferguson's life was in danger: "Sorry I didn't try enough"

In more on this story, Briefly News previously reported that a traditional healer has got Mzansi talking after he claims to have foreseen Shona Ferguson's passing. In the tweet posted over a month ago, the man addresses the message to Mam Connie and shares that he feels Shona's "life is in danger"

Heading online, @Rhadebelihle shared the old tweet along with this caption:

"When I saw this it broke my heart because all I wanted to do was to prevent this on the (19th of May 2021) sorry I didn't try enough," he wrote and added many broken heart emoji's.

Mzansi social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the bold claims. Check out some of the comments below:

@Bongawami2 said:

"Let me help you as a child of God or as a man who believes in God and in only god (Jesus) only, my brother first I say you need Jesus as a lifesaver, Connie and her husband were believers there was no way God would reveal her husband's death to you."

@nkaba_senne said:

"The problem here is when we as Africans undermine the gifts given to us by God and our ancestors."

@mavsipho said:

"Sounds like another level of witchcraft,u did not need her to prevent death if u could, shows the source of this power if there is any. If God reveals a situation to a child /Man of God, that individual has to pray for that person or situation, even if it takes fasting."

@Lekako3 said:

"What matters is that you conveyed the message. I know it's not easy for people who have gifts like you because sometimes people don't take you seriously."

@stokiemogale said:

"You can't prevent God's will...As spiritually gifted people we are just a window to access the other life, to heal and advise and that's it...Death is part of Life..."

