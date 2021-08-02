Man Predicted Shona Ferguson’s Life Was in Danger: “Sorry I Didn’t Try Enough”

A traditional healer has headed online to share ominous tweets which he claims predicted Shona Ferguson's passing

The man of God expressed regret at what he describes as an inability to do more for the actor and his family

Mzansi took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the controversial post

A traditional healer has got Mzansi talking after he claims to have foreseen Shona Ferguson's passing. In the tweet posted over a month ago, the man addresses the message to Mam Connie and shares that he feels Shona's "life is in danger"

Heading online, @Rhadebelihle shared the old tweet along with this caption:

"When I saw this it broke my heart because all I wanted to do was to prevent this on the (19th of May 2021) sorry I didn't try enough," he wrote and added many broken heart emoji's.

Mzansi social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the bold claims. Check out some of the comments below:

@Bongawami2 said:

"Let me help you as a child of God or as a man who believes in God and in only god (Jesus) only, my brother first I say you need Jesus as a lifesaver, Connie and her husband were believers there was no way God would reveal her husband's death to you."

@nkaba_senne said:

"The problem here is when we as Africans undermine the gifts given to us by God and our ancestors."

@mavsipho said:

"Sounds like another level of witchcraft,u did not need her to prevent death if u could, shows the source of this power if there is any. If God reveals a situation to a child /Man of God, that individual has to pray for that person or situation, even if it takes fasting."

@Lekako3 said:

"What matters is that you conveyed the message. I know it's not easy for people who have gifts like you because sometimes people don't take you seriously."

@stokiemogale said:

"You can't prevent God's will...As spiritually gifted people we are just a window to access the other life, to heal and advise and that's it...Death is part of Life..."

SA celebs mourn with Connie Ferguson after sad post: "I keep asking God why"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi celebs and other social media users mourned with Connie Ferguson after she penned a touching post to her late hubby, Shona. The popular TV producer and actor passed away on Friday, 30 July to coronavirus complications.

The Queen actress took to social media to pour her heart out following her hubby and business partner's death. She also posted snaps of Shona and herself during their happy moments.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Connie expressed that her life is now off balance because she has lost her other half. According to ZAlebs, she went on to say:

"I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God WHY? Why Lord?"

Mzansi celebs took to Connie's comment section to comfort her. Check out some of their comments below:

jackie_phamotse said:

"Mama, he is right there with you. We love you."

olwe2lesh wrote:

"Oh man, praying for your and the family Aus Connie."

tk_dlaminii commented:

"Qina Mama… may the Lord hold your hand during this difficult time."

lexleodrsmile wrote:

"You are both truly remarkable souls. You are ONE through all the worlds of God. Unshakeable faith. Awe inspiring steadfastness. True reliance on the will God. Thank you for being such a true example in such a difficult time. It just bears testament to both of you. May his soul soar through all the worlds. Much love to you and your dear family. RIP."

makgofe said:

"Modimo... I don’t even know what to write... You and Mr Sho were truly magic, the epitome of love. You shared it with us and for that we are truly grateful to you for giving us a glimpse into your heaven. I know he’s looking down and ready to protect and guide those left behind. Love & Light to you, the kids and siblings."

