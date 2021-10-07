Twitter user, @mo_tuckie, has found himself in a daunting situation after he broke his sister's foundation

He asked his followers for guidance on what to do next and the responses will leave you in stitches

Mzansi didn't disappoint as they gave the young man golden advice on how to overcome this inconvenient and terrifying hurdle

A young man who goes by the Twitter handle, @mo_tuckie, is sweating bullets after he broke his sister's foundation. He took to the platform to share his terrifying ordeal and pleaded for help. He even attached an image of the sad little broken bottle.

A young man broke his sister's foundation and now he needs help. Image: @mo_tuckie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the post:

"Yoh!! I broke my sister's foundation guys, any advice before she gets home?"

Have a look at the post:

After seeing the post, his followers try to help with some golden advice that will leave you in stitches. Many want him to completely discard the evidence, others suggest fixing it, and some advise him to act like nothing happened. But one follower asked a very relevant question and that is, what was the young man doing with his sister's foundation in the first place?

Hilarious and creative comments

@MzamoMtshali1:

"Just throw this thing far away then deny ever seeing it in your life."

@cindypulukuhlu1:

"Imagine having you as a sibling, I’d be crying and laughing at the same time and y’all know how painful that is."

@Mulanga__:

"Put it in such a way that when she opens the cupboard it falls and breaks completely."

@EulanderR:

"Just have R300 ready to give her."

@Matema_:

"My question is, what were you doing with your sister's foundation?"

@325C_K:

"Tell her that she is naturally beautiful."

