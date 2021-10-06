Jan Van Potgieter, who has close to 30k followers on Twitter, asked South Africans to share snaps of their cars

Many loved sharing the images and used it as an opportunity to flaunt their whips to the world

However, those who didn't own cars posted images of their shoes and this resulted in a humorous thread

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media influencer, Jan Van Potgieter, made a very simple request on Twitter but received some interesting responses that will leave you amused. He asked the people of Mzansi to post pictures of their ride and some posted pictures of their shoes.

Saffas are showing off their rides, and for some, it's their shoes that get them places. Image: @MKHARITT/Twitter and @Mpumi43846253/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the post:

"Show me your ride? "

Although many used the opportunity to show-off their whips, others who didn't own vehicles or didn't want to show images of their cars, made a joke out of it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Velvetchild_SA:

"Hide your number plate.....lot of high jackets out there."

@Ngqayimbana91:

"My second wife, Opel Astra gtc turbo 2.0 beast."

@Amina_vee:

"Corsa Lite but I'm going to write my learners licence next week and I think I'm not ready...so any suggestions?"

Lamborghini Corolla: Man spends R100 000 to pimp old Toyota

In another car related story, Briefly News previously reported on 34-year-old Joy Motswi, who hails from Seshego 15km outside Polokwane in Limpopo. He changed his car from original butterfly ordinary doors to Lamborghini doors and he has now turned it into a convertible. The first Toyota Corolla 1989 model to be turned into a convertible in Limpopo. The car is now turning heads every where he arrives and most people take photos of it and some ask to ride with him. Motswi said:

"It is fitted for a motor so the roof can open and close electronically."

He told Briefly News that it cost him a lot of money and that he spent more than R100 000 pimping his car lovely car trying to modify and customise it.

“I bought the car for R20 000 and branded it izinja ze game. Everywhere I go people stop everything they are doing just to look at my beautiful car,” Motswi said.

Motswi added:

"I installed parking sensor lights and a camera".

He built it from scratch to make it look new. His car is fitted with a 32-inch JVC plasma TV, complete wine rack, smoke machine, play station consoles, Talking Tom, CCTV cameras, Golf 7 GTI mag rims, massive sound system, Dstv and LEDs.

What is really unusual, amazing and unique about his car is that it is a self-driven car. When he commands it to move, it moves and when he tells it to stop, it stops.

Source: Briefly.co.za