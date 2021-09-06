Lamborghini Corolla: Man Spends R100 000 to Pimp Old Toyota

A Limpopo man's love for cars is amazing. He modifying his 1989 model Toyota Corolla, which he bought in 2008.

By Thomo Nkgadima - Freelance Journalist

34-Year-old Joy Motswi, who hails from Seshego 15km outside Polokwane in Limpopo, changed his car from original butterfly ordinary doors to Lamborghini doors.

Joy Motswi splashed over R100 000 to modify his old Toyota Corolla. Photo credit: Joy Motswi / Facebook.

He has now turned it into a convertible, the first Toyota Corolla 1989 model to be turned into a convertible in Limpopo. The car is now turning heads every where he arrives and most people take photos of it and some ask to ride with him.

Motswi said: "It is fitted for a motor so the roof can open and close electronically."

He told Briefly News that it cost him a lot of money and that he spent more than R100 000 pimping his car lovely car trying to modify and customise it.

“I bought the car for R20 000 and branded it izinja ze game. Everywhere I go people stop everything they are doing just to look at my beautiful car,” Motswi said.

Motswi added:

"I installed parking sensor lights and a camera".

He built it from scratch to make it look new.

His car is fitted with a 32-inch JVC plasma TV, complete wine rack, smoke machine, play station consoles, Talking Tom, CCTV cameras, Golf 7 GTI mag rims, massive sound system, Dstv and LEDs.

What is really unusual, amazing and unique about his car is that it is a self-driven car. When he commands it to move, it moves and when he tells it to stop, it stops.

“It is the high level technology inside the car that makes it listens to me only, and no one can command it to move. It surprises people because wherever I arrive, people always want to catch a ride and when I let them ride, they end up not wanting to get off,” he said.

He loves his car and has no plans or intention of selling it. It is a reliable car reasonable that's to maintain.

He fitted a converted bonnet which may be used as a table when he is out having a good time with family or friends.

