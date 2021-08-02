Connie Ferguson has penned a heartfelt letter to her late husband and business partner Shona Ferguson

Shona passed away at a private hospital in Joburg on Friday afternoon, 30 July due to Covid-19 complications

The Queen actress shared that she feels like she's living in the twilight zone following her beloved hubby's untimely death

Connie Ferguson has penned a touching post to her late hubby, Shona. The popular TV producer and actor passed away on Friday, 30 July to coronavirus complications.

The Queen actress took to social media to pour her heart out following her hubby and business partner's death. She also posted snaps of Shona and herself during their happy moments.

Connie Ferguson penned a touching letter to her late hubby Shona. Image: @connie_ferguson, @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

In the lengthy Instagram post, Connie expressed that her life is now off balance because she has lost her other half. According to ZAlebs, she went on to say:

"I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God WHY? Why Lord?"

Mzansi celebs took to Connie's comment section to comfort her. Check out some of their comments below:

jackie_phamotse said:

"Mama, he is right there with you. We love you."

olwe2lesh wrote:

"Oh man, praying for your and the family Aus Connie."

tk_dlaminii commented:

"Qina Mama… may the Lord hold your hand during this difficult time."

lexleodrsmile wrote:

"You are both truly remarkable souls. You are ONE through all the worlds of God. Unshakeable faith. Awe inspiring steadfastness. True reliance on the will God. Thank you for being such a true example in such a difficult time. It just bears testament to both of you. May his soul soar through all the worlds. Much love to you and your dear family. RIP."

makgofe said:

"Modimo... I don’t even know what to write... You and Mr Sho were truly magic, the epitome of love. You shared it with us and for that we are truly grateful to you for giving us a glimpse into your heaven. I know he’s looking down and ready to protect and guide those left behind. Love & Light to you, the kids and siblings."

Shona Ferguson passes away at age 47

In related news, Briefly News reported that actor and The Queen's producer Shona Ferguson, 47, has passed away. The media mogul died at the Millpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday, 30 July.

Connie Ferguson's hubby was admitted at the hospital after he complained about chest pains. Sunday World reported that a source close to the Fergusons confirmed Shona's death. News24 also reported that Ferguson Foundation representative Conrad Mwanza confirmed the passing of the star to them. According to the publication, Mwanza said Shona succumbed to Covid-19-related complications.

Social media users took to Twitter to share that they couldn't believe the star was really dead. At the time, most of them shared that they'll wait for Connie or the family to issue a statement before sending their condolences.

