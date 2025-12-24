The man accused of murdering DJ Warras appeared at the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 24 December 2025

Chad Da Don’s mother, Norma Mansoor, reacted to the accused's facial appearance in court

Social media users shared mixed opinions, with many questioning whether the man in court matches earlier descriptions of the suspects and demanding CCTV footage

Chad Da Don’s mother weighed in on DJ Warras' suspected murderer's smirk. Image: PSALive/X, MDNNewss/X, NormaMansoor/X

Source: UGC

The mother of rapper Chad Da Don has reacted to the body language of the man who appeared in court accused of murdering DJ Warras.

On Christmas Eve, Wednesday, 24 December 2025, Victor Mthethwa Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court, where he was officially charged with the premeditated murder of DJ Warras.

Chad Da Don’s mom reacts to alleged killer's body language

The case was postponed to Tuesday, 6 January 2026, and Majola is expected to apply for bail, which the State opposes. Earlier reports had indicated that two men would appear in court on 24 December 2025, but a new development resulted in Majola’s appearance in court alone.

After videos and photos of the man accused of murdering DJ Warras circulated on the X (Twitter), Chad Da Don’s mother weighed in on Victor Mthethwa Majola’s body language in court with a scathing post.

Entertainment and current affairs blogger MDNnews shared a photo of the man suspected of killing DJ Warras in Johannesburg’s CBD on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

As South Africans weighed in on the photo of Victor Mthethwa Majola, Chad Da Don’s mother, Norma Mansoor, zoomed in and shared a scathing take on the suspect’s body language. Monsoor shared a scathing take on Majola’s body language and facial appearance. The post was captioned:

“This smirk … May you #%#$& rot in Hell. And may all your loved ones feel the pain you’ve caused by taking the life of a father 🤬”

See the post below:

SA reacts to picture of DJ Warras' alleged killer

Elsewhere beneath MDNNews’ post, social media users shared mixed reactions. Several netizens doubted the person in the dock was the killer based on earlier reports of CCTV footage.

Here are some of the comments:

@iamchris_onX alleged:

“They're just going to lock this guy up and call it a day, so people can shut up. No deeper investigation to know the motive and catch the main culprit who called for the hit. That's South Africa for you.”

@Waylonjunior said:

“Arresting this guy is not enough. We want the mastermind behind DJ Warras’ murder, the one who gave the mandate. Until the kingpin is exposed and prosecuted, there is no justice.”

@BotziMarcus argued:

“This guy doesn't even resemble the perpetrators they described. Something is not make sure here. Who ordered the hit? We are tired of the workers going to jail, but the bosses get away.”

@mulaudzi72519 said:

“Show us the CCTV footage, and we will compare because you said unama dreads locks.”

Mzansi weighed in on DJ Warras' alleged murderer's appearance. Image: Shady_Lurker

Source: Twitter

Chad Da Don’s mom addresses Pearl Thusi’s controversial speech

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chad Da Don's mother shared her thoughts on Pearl Thusi's controversial speech at DJ Warras' memorial service.

This was after public backlash for the actress' speech, which many on social media found to be highly inappropriate, especially for the service.

Source: Briefly News