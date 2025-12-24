Victor Mthethwa Majola appeared at the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court on 24 December 2025, charged with the premeditated murder of DJ Warras

A journalist shared Majola's alleged origins after his background became a major talking point on social media

Several social media users accused the journalist of lying and rejected claims about DJ Warras' alleged killer's background

The background and origins of DJ Warras' alleged hitman sparked debate.

Source: Twitter

The nationality of the man accused of murdering DJ Warras sparked a heated talking point on social media.

South Africans began debating the suspect’s background after the name and face of one of the men linked to DJ Warras’ murder was made public in court. The suspect, Victor Mthethwa Majola, appeared before the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, where he was formally charged with the premeditated murder of DJ Warras, born Warrick Stock.

Soon after his court appearance, attention shifted from the case itself to questions about Majola's origins, with many online users speculating about his nationality.

What is the nationality of DJ Warras' alleged killer?

As South Africans weighed in on the nationality of DJ Warras’ alleged killer, journalist Sihle Mavuso joined the chat, pushing back against claims that the accused might be a foreigner.

In a post shared on his official X (Twitter) account, Mavuso alleged that Victor Mthethwa Majola was a South African from Nquthu, an area close to Warras’ hometown in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mavuso argued that, because of the proximity of their hometown, the alleged killer had basically killed his relative. The post was captioned:

“The man arrested for allegedly killing DJ Warras is from Nquthu, an area very close to Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where Warras came from. Basically, that Majola hitman took an offer to kill his homeboy. People from that part of the world are wired differently!”

See the post below:

What did SA say about the nationality of DJ Warras' alleged killer?

Social media users flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some agreed with Mavuso, several accused the journalist of lying and denied that DJ Warras’ alleged murderer was Zulu, let alone South African.

Here are some of the comments:

@VoultedVission disagreed:

“Unamanga bhuti, akekho umuntu wakwaMajola oyi Nkabi la eNquthu (You are lying, my brother, no one from the Majola family is a hitman here in Nquthu).”

@StHonorable suggested:

“Panyaza’s plan to modernise hostels could have been the key to ending the murders in KZN and Gauteng. It is a cruel irony that he was eliminated by those he valued most, including a homeboy, effectively halting the progress he was making for the community. 🙆😩”

@Maqabaqaba claimed:

“I don’t trust Gauteng police. They like giving us dummies to keep quiet.”

@fescco asked:

“Remember what Bheki Cele told us about these Nkabis and their origins?”

Mzansi debated the origins of DJ Warras' alleged killers.

Source: Twitter

Chad Da Don’s mom reacts to DJ Warras murder suspect’s body language

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chad Da Don’s mother, Norma Mansoor, reacted to the accused's facial appearance in court.

Social media users shared mixed opinions, with many questioning whether the man in court matched earlier descriptions of the suspect and demanding CCTV footage.

