The name of the man charged with the murder of DJ Warras has been confirmed after he appeared in court on Wednesday, 24 December 2025

Images and footage of the suspect in court have circulated on social media after the magistrate ordered him not to cover his face

Social media users questioned whether the suspect matches earlier CCTV descriptions and raised concerns about who may have ordered the hit

Mzansi saw DJ Warras' alleged murderer for the first time.

Source: Twitter

Photos and videos of the man who is in court for the murder of beloved broadcaster DJ Warras have emerged. The name of the man who was arrested and charged with the murder of DJ Warras has also been revealed.

The accused were arrested following a rapid police investigation into the death of the beloved media personality, whose passing has continued to send shockwaves through South Africa.

Name of DJ Warras murder suspect revealed as photos and videos surface

DJ Warras’ alleged murderer’s name has been identified as Victor Mthethwa Majola. Majola made his initial appearance at the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, 24 December 2025, charged with the premeditated murder of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

Majola was supposed to appear alongside another individual whose charges were provisionally withdrawn. The matter was postponed to Tuesday, 6 January 2026, for the start of formal bail proceedings. Majola remains behind bars until his next court appearance.

When he made his initial court appearance, the presiding magistrate ordered Majola to remove his hat and not cover his face.

Kaya News shared a video of DJ Warras’ alleged killer in court. The post was captioned:

“Victor Mthethwa Majola has been charged with the premeditated murder of Warrick Stock. Charges against a second suspect have been provisionally withdrawn.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as DJ Warras' alleged murderer makes court appearance

In the comments, social media users highlighted that the individual in court did not match the initial description of the suspects who were caught on CCTV shooting DJ Warras. Some argued that the person in court was only a messenger and hoped the police would arrest the one who ordered the hit. Others questioned why the second suspect had their charges provisionally withdrawn.

Here are some of the comments:

@nomadandinlove asked:

"Where are the dreadlocks?"

@salim_sgo said:

“It’s giving Senzo Meyiwa’s case nje.”

@makhepula shared:

“We want to know who sent him, and why he was killed. This one is a shooter; we need the man behind him.”

@StarJay_23 asked:

“Should we be worried that the charges for the other guy are provisionally withdrawn? 😟 😨 🤔 😕”

@RRankoko3315 highlighted:

“I was expecting to see one with the dreadlocks as previously stated. I hope they do not bungle this case like Senzo Meyiwa’s case because it all started with desperation to arrest.”

@_ShaunKeyz asked:

“Where’s the one with dreadlocks?”

@msmonakhisi remarked:

“I choose to reserve my comment until I see a clear direction.”

@Aubrey_Senyolo asked:

“Who ordered the hit?”

@tjubistar said:

“This seems rushed. I hope he’s not taking the downfall for the real culprit 🤔”

@VivoMamaAct suggested:

“The Gauteng Commissioner should take South Africans into his confidence about the withdrawal of the second suspect.”

