DJ Shimza Finally Pays Tribute to DJ Warras With Screenshots After Nota Baloyi Calls Him Out
- DJ Shimza mourned DJ Warras by sharing WhatsApp messages after being criticised for staying silent by Nota Baloyi
- DJ Shimza took to his X (Twitter) account and posted the tribute on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, the day DJ Warras was laid to rest
- Social media reactions were mixed, with many praising DJ Warras for being friends with almost everyone in the entertainment industry
After being called out by controversial music executive and podcast host Nota Baloyi, DJ Shimza has finally paid tribute to the late DJ Warras.
DJ Warras was laid to rest on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, a week after he was shot in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.
Nota Baloyi, who has publicly clashed with DJ Shimza in the past, took him to task for not mourning the death of DJ Warras. It seems the pressure got to the South African DJ, who made the list of the most-streamed African DJs, as he finally paid tribute to DJ Warras.
DJ Shimza shares messages with DJ Warras
Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, DJ Shimza paid tribute to DJ Warras by sharing two photos. In the caption, DJ Shimza shared how much DJ Warras meant to him. The post was captioned:
“You became a brother, and I’ll forever be grateful for all the moments we shared, farewell ntwana yam ❤️🕊️”
One of the photos shared by DJ Shimza was supposedly his hand holding a pamphlet from DJ Warras’ funeral service. Another was a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation they had. In the chat, the late Live Amp presenter was giving DJ Shimza his flowers.
See the post below:
SA reacts as DJ Shimza mourns DJ Warras
In the comments, social media users highlighted that DJ Shimza’s tribute was a testament that DJ Warras was friends with everyone. Some applauded Shimza for allowing the family to mourn before paying tribute to Warras.
Here are some of the comments:
@Mamhayise123 said:
“He was friendly with everyone.”
@KgosiKevin recounted:
“He was one of the loyal ones who attended many OMS. I remember seeing him backstage back in 2015, being part of the crew.”
@Thabiso_Dibaba recalled:
“I liked your interviews with him on YTKO after your set when he asked about your set, always hilarious 😂 😂”
@sekelanota5 observed:
“One thing about him, he was not ashamed to say ‘I love you’, he loved those around him, sm🥺RIP to him🕊️”
@KweziQuesta criticised:
“Validation is a terrible disease.”
@jadedbinxx said:
“I don't know that they put wings on the photos of these little pamphlets. It's like tacky looking, but that's just me.”
@simplysaid_ shared:
“We have to appreciate the timing, Boet, allowing the family to moan kahle. Thank you for that.”
DJ Warras' family breaks down as coffin leaves Rosebank Church
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Warras’ family was in tears while saying their final goodbyes as his coffin left the church in the hearse.
After a video was shared on X, social media users reacted emotionally, expressing grief, shock, and sadness over his death.
