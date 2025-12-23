DJ Warras, born Warrick Stock, was laid to rest on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, after a private funeral service

A video shared on X showed DJ Warras’ family tearfully saying their final goodbyes as his coffin leaves the church in a hearse

Social media users reacted emotionally, expressing grief, shock, and sadness over his death

Footage of DJ Warras' family crying as his coffin leaves left Mzansi emotional. Image: sontondlovu

A heart-wrenching video capturing DJ Warras’ family saying their final goodbyes at his funeral has left South Africans in tears.

Born Warrick Stock, the late Ngicel'iVisa host was shot and killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg by three unknown gunmen. Following a memorial service attended by family and South Africa’s entertainment elite, DJ Warras was laid to rest in a private funeral on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

DJ Warras’ family in tears as his coffin leaves Rosebank Church

The funeral took place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, also known as Rosebank Catholic Church, in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Entertainment and current affairs blogger MDNNews shared a video on X (Twitter) showing DJ Warras’ loved ones tearfully saying farewell as his coffin was loaded into a hearse. The post was captioned:

“Tearful family members say their final goodbyes as DJ Warras’s coffin leaves the church, heading for cremation.”

In the video, DJ Warras’ family tearfully bid him farewell before the hearse departed.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of DJ Warras' family bidding farewell to his coffin

Social media users reacted with a mix of grief, disbelief, and reflections on the senselessness of DJ Warras' death. Several netizens offered condolences, while others questioned the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and expressed anger over the loss of such a young life.

Here are some of the comments:

@Naomi8089221060 said:

“My heart is so heavy! Especially in the manner that he died 😭😭😭😭”

@Thulaganyo_G asked:

“What’s gonna happen to the coffin he was in?”

@Getty53643689 shared:

“💔💔💔 may his Soul rest in eternal peace.”

@Legend_Sqwai questioned:

“Always wondered 🤔are his killers celebrating now?”

@Rg_nald_SA mourned:

“This is not right, man. It shouldn’t be this easy for a life to get taken away.”

@PreciousShange asked:

“Why didn't Warras even try to marry Reo? Now look, she is crying like an unofficial widow.”

SA reacted to a video of DJ Warras' family with his coffin. Image: DJ Warras

Two arrested for the murder of DJ Warras

In other news, police made a breakthrough in investigations into the murder of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock.

Hours after police initially took two people in for questioning regarding the murder of the radio host and television presenter, they reported that the two individuals had been arrested and charged with his murder.

Police also shared details on when the duo, who were apprehended at a hostel in Soweto, will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Zambesi Building tenant denies allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one of the individuals named in one of the protection orders DJ Warras filed responded to allegations that they were behind the hit.

Before his tragic death, DJ Warras filed a protection order against five people who resided at the Zambezi building in Johannesburg.

