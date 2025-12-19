Ricollin Moodley, known for his unique portraits, paid tribute to the late Springboks Women captain Lusanda Dumke with a striking painting created entirely in lipstick

The artwork received widespread admiration online, with fans and rugby followers expressing their appreciation and support

Funeral arrangements have been finalised, as Dumke is remembered for her lasting impact on South African women’s rugby

Talented lipstick painter Ricollin Moodley has honoured the late former Springboks Women’s captain Lusanda Dumke with a striking and deeply moving portrait. Moodley shared the finished artwork on Instagram on Thursday, 18 December 2025, just two days after Dumke’s passing.

Lusanda Dumke led her team out ahead of the WXV 2 2024 match between South Africa and Australia at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Johan Rynnes

Source: Getty Images

Moodley has become renowned for crafting detailed portraits of sports stars, particularly Springboks legends. Earlier this year, he paid tribute to the late Cornel Hendricks following his death, a piece that was widely praised across the rugby community.

His latest handiwork, dedicated to the Springboks Women legend, once again struck an emotional chord with fans, who were touched by both the artistry and the sentiment behind it. Sharing the portrait online, Moodley captioned his post:

“My tribute to former Springboks captain Lusanda Dumke. RIP. This painting is made entirely in lipstick.”

Ricollin Moodley tribute touches rugby fans

The portrait drew an outpouring of admiration from social media users, many of whom praised Moodley’s unique talent and the beauty of the tribute.

@mel wrote:

“Wow, Ricollin, this is amazing. So beautiful. God bless you.”

@larrybentel commented:

“Your talent is out of this world.”

@thescienceofslaying added:

“How special.”

@ahmed said:

“Amazing.”

@smurfie reacted simply:

“Dope.”

Lusanda Dumke's funeral details and rugby legacy

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for the former Bulls Daisies and Springbok captain have been finalised. The service will take place on Sunday, 28 December, with proceedings beginning at 08:30.

A private family valedictory service will be held first, followed by the main funeral service at the Dumke family home. Dumke will be laid to rest in KwaCentane in the Eastern Cape, where family, friends, and members of the rugby fraternity are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

KwaCentane is situated approximately 143km from East London, with the R409 serving as the main access route. Both the funeral service and burial will take place at Dumke House in eChebe.

Lusanda Dumke celebrate after scoring a try during the WXV 2 match between South Africa and Samoa at Athlone Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Dumke began her senior rugby career with Border in 2015 before making her Springboks Women’s Test debut in 2018 against Wales. She represented South Africa at the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup and enjoyed sustained domestic success with the Isuzu Bulls Daisies, winning multiple Women’s Premier Division titles.

Her contribution to the game was formally recognised in 2022 when she was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year. Dumke stepped away from rugby in 2025 due to illness, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape the modern era of South African women’s rugby.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the sporting community. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi led messages of condolence on social media, while SA Rugby president Alexander expressed sympathy to Dumke’s family, friends, teammates and supporters. He acknowledged the deep pain of losing someone so young and praised her strength, courage and enduring influence.

Supporters have remembered Dumke as fearless and relentless, highlighting her powerful carries, uncompromising defence and tireless presence at flanker, qualities that defined both her playing career and her lasting impact on the game.

