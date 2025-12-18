Funeral arrangements for a former Springbok Women’s captain have been finalised, with the rugby community expected to gather in the Eastern Cape to honour her life and career

Tributes have poured in from leading figures in South African rugby, reflecting the deep respect she commanded both on and off the field

Her passing has renewed focus on her role in shaping women’s rugby, from domestic dominance to representing the country on the world stage

The funeral details of former Springbok Women’s captain Lusanda Dumke have been confirmed following her passing earlier this week.

Lusanda Dumke led her team out ahead of the WXV 2 2024 match between South Africa and Australia at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Johan Rynnes

Source: Getty Images

Dumke died in the early hours of Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in East London after a long illness. She was widely respected for her leadership, discipline and unwavering commitment to the growth of women’s rugby in South Africa. Beyond her achievements on the field, Dumke was a powerful role model for young players aspiring to wear the green and gold.

Lusanda Dumke funeral details confirmed

Funeral arrangements for the former Bulls Daisies and Springbok captain have now been finalised. The service will take place on Sunday, 28 December, with proceedings beginning at 08:30.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A private family valedictory service will be held first, followed by the main funeral service at the Dumke family home. Dumke will be laid to rest in KwaCentane, Eastern Cape, where family, friends, and members of the rugby fraternity are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

KwaCentane is situated approximately 143km from East London, with the R409 serving as the main access route. The funeral service and burial will both take place at Dumke House in eChebe.

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander and the late Lusanda Dumke posing for photos during the South Africa national women's rugby team squad announcement. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Rugby career and lasting legacy

Dumke began her senior rugby career with Border in 2015 before making her Springbok Women’s Test debut in 2018 against Wales. She was part of South Africa’s squad at the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup and enjoyed sustained domestic success with the Isuzu Bulls Daisies, winning multiple Women’s Premier Division titles.

Her impact was formally recognised in 2022 when she was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year. Dumke stepped away from the game in 2025 due to illness, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape the modern era of South African women’s rugby.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the sporting community. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi led messages of condolence on social media, while SA Rugby president Alexander extended sympathies to Dumke’s family, friends, teammates and supporters. He acknowledged the profound pain of losing someone so young and praised her strength, courage and enduring influence.

Supporters remembered Dumke as fearless and relentless, highlighting her powerful carries, uncompromising defence, and tireless presence at flanker qualities that defined both her playing career and her lasting impact on the game.

Springbok legends who passed away in 2025

Briefly News previously reported that 2025 was one of the darkest years in the history of the Springboks as several legendary figures lost their lives.

From the oldest living Springbok to more recently retired stars, the year became a sombre chapter for South African rugby. South Africa lost several iconic names in the world of rugby.

Source: Briefly News