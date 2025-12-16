Siya Kolisi paid tribute to the late former Springbok Women's captain Lusanda Dumke, sharing a touching message following news of her passing

SA Rugby joined the outpouring of condolences, hailing Dumke as a fearless leader whose influence stretched far beyond the pitch

Dumke’s death at just 29 has left a deep sense of loss within South African rugby, with many reflecting on her lasting legacy in the women’s game

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has joined the rugby fraternity in mourning the death of former Springbok Women's captain Lusanda Dumke, who passed away at the age of 29.

Kolisi shared a brief but moving tribute on Instagram on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, posting a video of Dumke singing and dancing, accompanied only by dove and prayer emojis. The understated message reflected the deep sense of loss felt across South African rugby following the passing of one of the women’s game’s most respected leaders.

Siya Kolisi honours late Springbok Women's captain

Dumke died in East London in the early hours of Tuesday after a long illness. A former captain of the Springbok Women’s team, she was widely admired for her leadership, discipline and commitment to growing women’s rugby in South Africa. Her influence extended beyond the field, where she became a role model for young players aspiring to wear the green and gold.

Kolisi’s tribute added to the growing outpouring of condolences from players, administrators and supporters, highlighting the impact Dumke had across different generations and codes within the sport.

SA Rugby pays tribute to Lusanda Dumke’s legacy

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also paid tribute, describing Dumke as a symbol of courage, resilience and humility. He praised her work ethic and selfless approach, noting that she consistently led by example whenever she represented her team and country.

Alexander added that Dumke carried herself with dignity even during her most difficult personal moments, inspiring those around her on and off the pitch. On behalf of SA Rugby, he extended condolences to her family, friends and former teammates, acknowledging the heartbreak of losing someone so young.

Dumke joins other rugby stars who have passed away in 2025, including former Springbok flanker Jan Boland Coetzee, who died at 80 in September, and former Springbok fullback and Northam Rhinos coach Bevin Fortuin, who passed away at 46. Former Springbok captain Des van Jaarsveldt is another legend of the game who passed in July at the age of 96.

Dumke’s dedication to South African rugby, his achievements on the field, and his contributions to the sport’s growth in the country will be fondly remembered.

