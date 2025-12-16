The South African rugby community has been thrown into mourning once again this December as former Springboks Women captain Lusanda Dumke has been confirmed dead. According to reports, the highly accomplished loose forward passed away at just 29 after a courageous fight against a rare form of stomach cancer. She died in East London on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Dumke was a key figure in the South African women's national rugby team, making 33 Test appearances for the Springbok Women and leading the team as captain on three separate occasions.

Her talent and strategic insight made her ideally suited for the sevens format of rugby. She donned the Springbok Women’s Sevens jersey in Cape Town in 2019 and, in 2022, competed in the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Cup in Tunisia, helping South Africa retain their continental crown and participating in the Cape Town tournament.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander led the tributes as the organisation confirmed the passing of the former Springboks Women's captain.

Mr. Alexander remarked that Lusanda will be remembered not only as a former captain of the Springbok Women’s team but also as a remarkable embodiment of courage, leadership, and resilience beyond her years. He highlighted that she approached the game with heart and humility, consistently giving her all for her team, and that her dedication, toughness, and selfless commitment set a benchmark, with her actions inspiring by example every time she took the field.

Even amid significant personal hardships, she carried herself with grace and strength, motivating those around her both on and off the pitch. Her legacy endures through the lives she touched, the standards she set, and the pride with which she represented her country, leaving an inspiring example for generations to follow.

Speaking on behalf of SA Rugby, Mr. Alexander offered heartfelt condolences to the Dumke family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Lusanda. He acknowledged the profound sadness of losing someone so young to cancer and expressed sympathy for everyone who supported her through her journey, wishing them comfort, strength, and peace in this difficult time.

Dumke's death came as a shock to many South African rugby fans and those from other countries, who shared their condolences on social media.

Gustav Wilson

Sincere condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the community at large. May her soul rest in God's eternal peace and rise in His glory 🙏🏽🕊️💐😢

Charmaine Dersley

Such sad news this morning. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends

Mornay Short

Such a young and talented lady. Very sad indeed. Condolences to the loved ones.

Malinda Fryer

Sincere condolences to her family, friends and her teammates from the respective teams she represented. Rest In Peace 💔

Ernestine Muller

Condolences, this is heartbreaking news. Lusanda Dumke's legacy will live on through her rugby achievements and the lives she touched. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹

Stephanie De Cruz Viviers

Condolences to her family and friends, fly high angel, our green and gold captain😥legends never die💚💛rip🙏🕊

Molatelo Mahapa

Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. South Africa has lost a jewel. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Bradley Rawlinson

Condolences and God's strength to all family and friend. Lusanda, our Springbok Captain, is our national hero. MHSRIP

Eric Kona

Rest my sister, we are appreciate and value your contribution to our sport fraternity and community at large. You were great an ambassador in our sport.

Source: Briefly News