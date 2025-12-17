The South African rugby fraternity is mourning the loss of a respected leader who helped shape a defining era of the women’s game

Tributes from players, coaches and fans have highlighted her influence both on the field and within the national setup

Her legacy stretches from provincial dominance to representing South Africa on the world stage in both formats

The late Lusanda Dumke, former Springbok Women captain, has been remembered by rugby fans as a true warrior of the game. Dumke passed away on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the age of 29, following a courageous battle with a rare form of stomach cancer.

Lusanda Dumke of South Africa celebrates after scoring a try during the WXV 2 match between South Africa and Samoa at Athlone Stadium.

A highly accomplished loose forward, Dumke was a central figure in South African women’s rugby and a leader respected well beyond the pitch.

Lusanda Dumke’s impact on Springbok Women's rugby

Dumke earned 33 Test caps for the Springbok Women, captaining the national side on three occasions. Her work rate, physicality and game intelligence made her one of the most influential players of her generation.

Equally effective in the shorter format, she represented Springbok Women’s Sevens, first donning the green and gold in Cape Town in 2019. In 2022, she played a key role at the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Cup in Tunisia, helping South Africa retain their continental title before featuring again in Cape Town.

Tributes pour in for former Springbok Women's captain

In one of her final media appearances, alongside Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin, Dumke spoke with clarity and authority, earning praise from the coach for the responsibility she carried within the squad. The clip later drew emotional reactions from fans online.

Supporters described her as fearless, relentless and ever-present on the field, with many highlighting her powerful carries, uncompromising defence and tireless presence as a flanker.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi led the tributes on social media with a heartfelt message, while SA Rugby president Alexander conveyed condolences to Dumke’s family, friends, teammates and supporters. He acknowledged the deep pain of losing someone so young and praised her strength and legacy.

Lusanda Dumke during the WXV 2 match between South Africa and Samoa at Athlone Stadium on October 27, 2023, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Dumke began her career with Border in 2015 before making her Springbok Women's Test debut in 2018 against Wales. She was part of the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup squad and enjoyed major domestic success with the Isuzu Bulls Daisies, winning multiple Women’s Premier Division titles. Her contributions were recognised when she was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2022.

She stepped away from rugby in 2025 due to illness, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape the modern era of South African women’s rugby.

