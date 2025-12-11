South African rugby faced a difficult year in 2025 as several former Springboks from different eras died within months of each other

The list of players who passed away included Test veterans, former captains and influential figures who contributed significantly to the national team and their provinces

Their deaths prompted renewed reflection on their roles in shaping Springbok history and the impact they left on the sport in South Africa

2025 was one of the darkest years in the history of the Springboks as several legendary figures lost their lives. From the oldest living Springbok to more recently retired stars, the year became a sombre chapter for South African rugby. Here is a look at some of the icons the rugby community mourned in 2025.

1. Jan Boland Coetzee

Jan Boland Coetzee passed away in September after a sudden heart attack. The former Springbok flanker died at the age of 80 at his home in Stellenbosch on Friday, 12 September 2025.

Born on 20 January 1945, Coetzee made his Springbok debut in 1974 at the age of 29, featuring against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town. He went on to earn six Test caps for South Africa, including all four matches against the touring All Blacks in 1976.

After retiring from rugby, Coetzee built a successful career as a winemaker, cementing his legacy both on and off the field.

2. Bevin Fortuin

Former Springbok fullback and Northam Rhinos head coach Bevin Fortuin passed away in September at the age of 46.

Fortuin earned two caps for the Springboks, making his debut against Ireland in 2006 and later appearing against Australia during the 2007 Tri-Nations.

3. Dawie Snyman

Former Springbok utility back Dawie Snyman died at the age of 76 in August after being diagnosed with leukaemia. He passed away on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

A product of Grey College, Snyman later pursued his studies and rugby career at Stellenbosch University. Between 1972 and 1977, he represented South Africa in 10 Test matches, demonstrating his versatility in playing both fullback and flyhalf. He is also remembered as a legendary Western Province coach.

4. Cornal Hendricks

Cornal Hendricks has shaped generations of players and contributed to the golden era of the Springboks. The dynamic wing, known for his explosive pace and power, represented the Springboks in 12 Test matches.

One of his standout moments came in 2014 when he scored South Africa’s only try in a narrow 14–10 defeat to the All Blacks. Hendricks first appeared in a non-cap match against the World XV in Cape Town before making his official Test debut against Wales in Durban.

5. Des van Jaarsveldt

Former Springbok captain Des van Jaarsveldt died in July at the age of 96. SA Rugby paid tribute to Van Jaarsveldt, who had been the oldest living Springbok.

He played in one Test against Scotland in 1960 in South Africa, scoring a try on debut. Born in Zimbabwe in 1929, he made over 60 provincial appearances for Rhodesia and later contributed to the sport of rugby as a coach and administrator.

South African rugby continues to celebrate and honour these legendary figures who made a lasting impact on the sport. Their influence has shaped generations of players and contributed to the golden era of the Springboks, as was reflected in their back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023. Their contributions will be remembered for years to come.

