Eben Etzebeth has been deregistered by the Sharks, leaving the club to navigate the upcoming Champions Cup without one of their key forwards

Etzebeth received a 12-week ban from all forms of rugby following a World Rugby Disciplinary Committee ruling over an eye-gouging incident

The Sharks are reshuffling their squad to cope with Etzebeth’s absence and other injury setbacks, bringing in replacements like Clebo Dlamini

Springboks and Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth has suffered a major career setback after being deregistered by his club. He was found guilty by the World Rugby Disciplinary Committee on Thursday, 4 December 2025, for an eye-gouging incident and received a 12-week ban from all forms of rugby, meaning he will only return to action in April 2026.

The ban means Etzebeth will miss a string of key fixtures for the Sharks across both the EPCR Champions Cup and the United Rugby Championship. He will be absent for the opening Champions Cup clash against Toulouse on 7 December 2025, followed by the home game against Saracens on 13 December.

His suspension continues into the URC, ruling him out of matches against the Bulls on 20 December and the Lions on 3 January 2026, before returning to the Champions Cup for the Sale Sharks fixture on 10 January and the clash with Clermont on 17 January.

Etzebeth will also miss the URC encounters against the Stormers on 24 January and again on 31 January, as well as the matches against the Lions on 21 February and the Bulls on 28 February. His absence extends into March, with the Sharks facing Munster on 21 March and Cardiff Rugby on 27 March, leaving a significant gap in the team’s lock position throughout the first months of the season.

Ahead of the ruling from the Disciplinary Committee, the Sharks decided to deregister the 141-Test Springbok as a precaution before their Champions Cup campaign.

Sharks adjust squad amid injuries and suspensions

Etzebeth is not the only Springbok sidelined. Hooker Ox Nche, who was a World Rugby Player of the Year finalist, remains out due to injury. Other players affected include Manu Tshituka and Siya Masuku. Tshituka, the younger brother of Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka, has been replaced by Junior Bok flanker Batho Hlenkani, while Masuku, who was injured before the international break, sees his spot filled by Tukkies flyhalf Frederick Potgieter.

Nche is replaced by Clebo Dlamini, the Currie Cup winning captain from Griquas, who joined the Sharks squad at the start of their Vodacom URC campaign. Phiko Sobahle steps in for Etzebeth, and Corne Rahl, sidelined with a long-term injury, will be replaced in the lock department by JJ Scheepers, who is on loan from the Pumas.

Etzebeth’s absence adds to what is shaping up to be a challenging lock situation for the Sharks. However, the return of Emile van Heerden, who featured as a replacement against Connacht last week, provides some much-needed reinforcement.

Sharks set for Champions Cup kick-off

The Champions Cup is set to begin this weekend, with the Sharks opening their campaign against French side Toulouse on Sunday, 7 December. The team will be eager to adjust quickly to the changes in their squad and face their European rivals despite the setbacks.

