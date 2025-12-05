The World Rugby Disciplinary Committee has delivered its ruling on one of the biggest disciplinary flashpoints of the season

The Springboks’ enforcer now faces a significant spell on the sidelines after a heated clash in Cardiff in November

The committee’s findings outline a detailed timeline, key evidence, and the reasoning behind the final sanction

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has been found guilty by the World Rugby Disciplinary Committee following an eye-gouging incident during South Africa’s clash with Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025, in Cardiff.

Eben Etzbeth is shown the red card by referee Luc Ramos (Not in Frame) during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

He received a red card after an altercation with Welsh flanker Alex Mann, which led to a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, 2 December. On Thursday, 4 December, the committee confirmed the verdict and handed the most-capped Springbok a lengthy 12-week ban.

The suspension sidelines Etzebeth from all club commitments with the Sharks and rules him out until April 2026. The Springboks, however, escape the impact of the sanction, as South Africa’s next Test action only resumes in July when they host England in the revamped Nations Series.

Eben Etzebeth ban breakdown and entry point decision

The panel, after reviewing all footage and submissions, concluded that Etzebeth made intentional contact with the eye of Welsh flanker Alex Mann. They determined that the offence met the criteria for a mid-range sanction, which carries an 18-week starting point under World Rugby regulations.

His previously spotless disciplinary record and other mitigating factors saw the penalty reduced by six weeks, resulting in the final 12-week suspension.

According to the ruling delivered under the Quilter Nations Series framework, the offence fell squarely under Law 9.12: foul play. Etzebeth admitted that the incident reached the red-card threshold, though he disputed any deliberate targeting of Mann’s eye.

Eben Etzebeth clashes with the Welsh team before being shown a red card during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Michael Steele

Full disciplinary verdict: Findings, testimony and panel conclusion

The committee found that Etzebeth intentionally made contact with Mann's eye, not merely the eye area, and confirmed that the act constituted foul play. Intentional contact with the eye carries three sanction bands:

12 weeks (low end)

18 weeks (mid-range)

24+ weeks (top end)

The panel applied the 18-week mid-range entry point. Etzebeth’s clean record and other mitigating submissions earned him a six-week reduction, resulting in a 12-week ban. He argued that he never intended to target the eyes. He stated that both players were involved in a heated tussle with Mann pulling his jersey and striking him with an open hand, and that he attempted only to push Mann away by the shoulder.

The committee concluded that the video evidence contradicted Etzebeth’s explanation. They noted that his thumb made contact with Mann’s eye for about a second and that he appeared to keep pressing down while grimacing as Mann tried to pull away. The panel ruled that Etzebeth “knew what he was doing” and described the action as intentional targeting of the face and eye, only stopping once the players were separated.

