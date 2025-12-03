Eben Etzebeth faces a delayed verdict over his first career red card following an eye-gouging incident

The veteran Springbok’s disciplinary hearing has been adjourned to a later day amid legal arguments over intent

World Rugby sanctions for eye-related offences can result in suspensions ranging from weeks to years, depending on severity

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth received the first red card of his illustrious career on Saturday, 29 November 2025, following an eye-gouging incident during the match against Wales in Cardiff.

The incident sparked widespread debate among rugby fans, and Etzebeth was scheduled to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, 2 December. The verdict was initially expected on Wednesday, 3 December.

Speculation over the potential length of Etzebeth’s ban has been widespread, but a decision on the veteran Springbok’s case will now only be delivered on Sunday, despite him appearing before an independent disciplinary panel. According to Afrikaans outlet Netwerk24, the panel could not reach a consensus on the appropriate sanction for the experienced lock.

The hearing reportedly began around 7 pm on Tuesday and was adjourned shortly before midnight, with the panel requesting a pause until Sunday to continue deliberations. Etzebeth’s legal team argued that his actions were reckless rather than deliberate, a distinction that carries significant weight under World Rugby’s sanctioning guidelines.

Christopher Quinlan KC, head of World Rugby’s Independent Judicial Panel, chaired the proceedings, while Adv Adrian Montzinger represented Etzebeth in his defence.

World Rugby’s stance on eye-gouging

New footage emerged showing the Welsh player involved in the altercation, Alex Mann, allegedly gouging Etzebeth first. Despite this revelation, Alex Mann was cleared of all wrongdoing by the Disciplinary Committee.

World Rugby takes action against any conduct that violates both the rules and spirit of the game. This includes obstruction, unfair tactics, repeated infringements, dangerous play, and any behaviour that undermines the integrity of the sport. Players are strictly prohibited from engaging in actions that could harm an opponent.

Sanctions for eye-related offences vary according to severity. Direct contact with the eyes carries the most severe penalties, ranging from 12 weeks for minor incidents to 18 weeks for mid-range offences, and over 24 weeks for the most serious breaches.

Contact with the surrounding eye area is treated less severely, with bans ranging from 4 weeks for minor incidents to 8 weeks for mid-level offences, and over 12 weeks for the most serious cases. In extreme situations, World Rugby allows for a maximum suspension of 156 weeks (three years) for either type of offence.

Former Springboks head coach Nick Mallett has suggested that Eben Etzebeth could face a significant sanction, although he acknowledged the eye contact might have been unintentional.

“Honestly, I’m not sure what’s going to happen, because the video evidence is very clear,” Mallett said on the Talking Boks podcast.

“You can debate low tackles, changes in height, or mitigation factors, but in this case, you could see the anger on his face. I can’t imagine the disciplinary panel letting him off lightly.”

