Springboks star Eben Etzebeth has been handed a lengthy ban for an eye-gouging incident during the match against Wales

The World Rugby Disciplinary Committee ruled that contact with Wales’ Alex Mann was intentional

Suspension is set to have a huge impact on Etzebeth’s club fixtures, but not South Africa’s national team schedule

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has reportedly been handed a 12-week ban after appearing before the World Rugby Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, to answer for the eye-gouging incident involving Alex Mann during the Wales match on Saturday, 29 November. The ruling was announced on Thursday, 4 December.

Eben Etzebeth clashes with Alex Mann of Wales, leading to him being shown a red card during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the dying stages of a near-perfect game, with the Springboks running out 73-0 winners in Cardiff. Etzebeth, the most capped Springbok of all time with 141 tests, had entered the game as a substitute but soon became involved in an altercation with Mann, resulting in a red card after replays were reviewed by the TMO.

New footage later resurfaced showing that Etzebeth had been provoked by Mann, who appeared to make contact first, but the Disciplinary Committee ultimately found Mann not guilty.

The case, initially expected to reach a verdict on Sunday, 8 December, was closed with Etzebeth reportedly found guilty of intentional violent conduct. He received a 12-week suspension, reduced from an initial 18-week sanction by the Independent Committee due to this being his first red card in a decorated rugby career.

Eben Etzebeth charges upfield during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Impact on club and international fixtures

Etzebeth plays club rugby for the Sharks and will miss the team's 12 fixtures across the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship. He will only be available to play in April 2026. The Springboks will not be affected as they will only resume action in July when they host England in the Nations Cup opener.

The disciplinary body confirmed that South Africa’s number 19, Eben Etzebeth, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee via video link after receiving a red card for foul play, in breach of Law 9.12, during the match against Wales on 22 November 2025.

They stated that, after considering the player’s evidence, other testimony, and reviewing the footage, the Committee determined that contact with the eye was intentional.

They added that a mid-range entry point of eighteen weeks or matches was appropriate, but mitigating factors, including Etzebeth’s prior record, were taken into account, reducing the sanction to twelve weeks or matches. The full written decision is available in the discipline section of the Six Nations Rugby website.

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe bids farewell to Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe and his family have bid South Africa farewell as they jetted out of the country ahead of the festive season.

The couple, who spent the past year back home after returning from Japan, where Kolbe previously played club rugby, shared a series of heartfelt family moments on Instagram on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, as they prepared for their journey back to the East.

Source: Briefly News