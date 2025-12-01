New video footage has cast doubt over the circumstances of Eben Etzebeth’s red card during South Africa’s dominant win over Wales

An alternate angle appears to show a Welsh player making contact with Etzebeth’s face just before the incident

The red card is now under review and could be affected by World Rugby’s eye-gouging rules

Fresh video footage has sparked new questions over Eben Etzebeth’s red card in South Africa’s 73-0 victory against Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025, in Cardiff.

The Springbok lock was dismissed in the 78th minute following a clash with Alex Mann. Initial broadcast footage appeared to show Etzebeth reaching towards Mann during a scuffle and making contact with his eye, prompting TMO Eric Gauzins to review the incident before referee Luc Ramos issued a straight red card.

What does this new angle show?

Yet, an alternate camera angle now tells a different story. It suggests a Welsh player’s hand may have struck Etzebeth’s face just moments before the action that led to his dismissal. This detail could prove significant when the disciplinary hearing begins.

Under World Rugby regulations, eye-gouging carries a minimum suspension of 12 weeks, with a maximum ban of four years, though the latter is exceptionally rare. The red card is now set for review, and the newly surfaced footage could prove pivotal in determining the outcome.

The incident occurred at the close of a historic day for Wales, who suffered their heaviest home defeat on record and were held scoreless in Cardiff for the first time since 1967.

South Africa crossed the try line 11 times, with fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu registering two tries and nine successful conversions. The Springboks dominated scrums, controlled territory, and capitalised on every Welsh error.

Wales’ woes were compounded by yellow cards for Taine Plumtree and Aaron Wainwright, as South Africa surged past 50 points shortly after the break.

While the match will be remembered for the historic scoreline, attention is increasingly shifting to the Etzebeth incident. The newly revealed angle could now dominate discussions around the game.

Fans react strongly online to the fresh footage angle

Rugby fans are divided after the new angle of the incident surfaced. Some dismiss it and say it does not excuse Etzebeth's behaviour.

@ilankesan:

"Whatever the provocation, you cannot justify eye-gouging under any circumstances."

@bremner_robin:

"I don't see anything wrong in this picture. If you think there is, maybe post something with better image quality?"

@wyndows888:

"Watch the video. He comes into the maul late, striking the back of Coghlan, then makes contact with Mann’s face on the way down. In the scuffle, he makes contact with Mann with his right hand and then again with his left."

@coffeeplusgym:

"The Wales player did nothing to provoke this."

@jackstone281:

"Classic South African response."

@ExiledPaddy62:

"Eye-gouging can cause serious damage to a delicate organ, including permanent loss. If you are a fan, protesting his innocence is worrying."

