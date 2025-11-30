Former Springbok star Bryan Habana has spoken out in support of Eben Etzebeth, who has faced heavy criticism for allegedly gouging the eye of a Welsh opponent.

The incident occurred just moments before the final whistle in South Africa’s 73-0 loss to the hosts.

World Rugby classifies eye-gouging as a serious offense that carries a suspension of four months to three years. Etzebeth, the most capped Springbok with 141 Test appearances, was shown a red card and removed from the field.

Habana backs Etzebeth online

Despite criticising Eben Etzebeth for his eye-gouge on Wales flank Alex Mann, Bryan Habana rejected suggestions that the Springbok lock is a “thug.” Like Etzebeth, Habana has earned more than 100 Test caps.

Responding to criticism of Etzebeth on X, Habana said he completely disagreed, describing Etzebeth as an exceptionally athletic and physical player who would be one of the first names on his team sheet and someone he would gladly go into battle with.

When another user questioned Etzebeth’s talent, Habana replied that the lock had always been the ultimate professional, the hardest worker, and a committed team man, and that he had become South Africa’s most-capped player because of his quality.

