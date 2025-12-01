The Springboks sealed a commanding victory over a weakened Wales side, showcasing their dominance

Eben Etzebeth was sent off with a red card after an on-field altercation, raising questions over the incident’s intent and potential suspension

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi defended his close friend and teammate, insisting the controversial action was accidental

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has voiced his support for teammate Eben Etzebeth following the red card he received during South Africa’s dominant 2025 win against Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

Siya Kolisi reacts with Italy's players during the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union test match between Italy and South Africa. Image: Stefano RELLANDINI

Source: Getty Images

The incident, which occurred late in the match, cast a shadow over an otherwise near-perfect evening for the Springboks, who overwhelmed a depleted Welsh side missing several key players.

Etzebeth was one of eight substitutes introduced by head coach Rassie Erasmus after the interlude. Shortly after coming on, he became involved in an altercation with Welsh player Alex Mann. Television replays from the TMO appeared to show Etzebeth making contact with Mann’s eyes, a serious offence that resulted in a permanent red card.

Kolisi insists eye-gouging was unintentional

After the match, Kolisi defended his close friend and teammate, insisting that he believed the incident was accidental.

“I’m sure he didn’t mean to do that on purpose. There’s no way,” Kolisi said.

“If you go for an eye-gouge, you know what happens after that [a red card and ban]. Eben has already apologised to the player, but I don’t want that to overshadow the day. It’s been a good day for us.”

Etzebeth now faces a potentially lengthy suspension if World Rugby’s Disciplinary Committee upholds a ruling against him.

Eben Etzebeth squares up to Alex Mann of Wales during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus comments on the incident

Head coach Rassie Erasmus also addressed the incident in his post-match comments. He admitted the situation did not look good and considered the red card justified.

“I’m not sure what I can say at this stage that won’t be controversial,” Erasmus told the press.

“It didn’t look good, and I thought it was a justified red card. How it happened and why, I’m not sure. I don’t know if he was provoked, but that’s definitely not the way we want to play. The optics weren’t great.”

Rugby fans online also shared their views on the controversial moment.

@JamesMelville:

''I have been a huge admirer of Eben Etzebeth. He is one of the all-time great South African rugby players. But eye gouging an opponent is a horrendous assault. Such actions should be punished with a long-term ban from playing rugby.''

@stephenjones9:

''Eben Etzebeth is a fantastic player. Maybe one of the best five locks in history. Being harsh and aggressive is never an offence. But eye-gouging is arguably the worst offence in the game. Any suspension shorter than six months would be a joke.''

Rassie Erasmus drops a montage celebrating the Boks

Briefly News previously reported that head coach Rassie Erasmus took to X on Saturday to celebrate the remarkable year, sharing a 3.6-minute montage recapping the team’s flawless campaign.

The video included highlights of the Rugby Championship win over Argentina and the huge win against Wales.

Source: Briefly News