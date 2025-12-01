Siya Kolisi lit up social media with yet another wholesome fan interaction after the Springboks’ dominant win in Cardiff.

A baby in green and gold stole the spotlight as the national captain paused his celebrations to share a tender moment with the youngster

Supporters praised Kolisi’s humility and charisma, adding to a growing list of viral clips showing his unmatched bond with fans worldwide

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi captured the internet’s attention after posting a touching video of his interaction with one of his youngest fans on Saturday, 29 November 2025, following South Africa’s commanding win over Wales in Cardiff.

Siya Kolisi, during the South Africa men's national rugby team captain's media conference at Voco St. David's Cardiff on November 22, 2024, in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Steve Haag Sports

Source: Getty Images

The Boks stormed to a 73-0 victory, Wales’ heaviest home defeat in history. The triumph rounded off a superb year for South Africa, who ended the season with their second-highest winning rate since 1998.

While most players walked around the Principality Stadium, applauding supporters, Kolisi was creating a lifelong memory for one tiny Bok fan.

Kolisi’s adorable moment with baby Bok delights fans

The heartwarming clip shows a South African couple, Tessa and Charlie Thornton-Dibb, handing their baby dressed in a miniature Springbok jersey to Kolisi as he greeted supporters pitch-side.

Kolisi gently lifted the little one over the barrier before raising him into the air in celebration, drawing cheers from fans nearby.

Charlie later shared the moment on Instagram, calling it a “proud dad moment” and joking that “rugby training starts on Monday” for his son.

Online users also shared their admiration:

@crimeandall:

“Nice captain. Fantastic.”

@WesBez:

“Class act. Imagine that the baby becomes a Springbok one day.”

@AB75HM:

“What a great leader and personality.”

@MokgatlePearl:

“Beautiful moment.”

The adorable exchange was one of several viral post-match clips from Kolisi’s time with fans, including photos of him posing next to his caricature as supporters pushed forward for a chance to meet the centurion.

Siya Kolisi’s unmatched bond with supporters

Kolisi’s connection with people has become as iconic as his on-field brilliance. His post-match interactions often generate as much buzz as his tackles and dynamic runs.

Just last weekend, after the Test against Ireland in Dublin, he went viral again, this time for handing a young supporter his pants.

In September at Eden Park in New Zealand, the father of two shared a touching moment with All Blacks star Ardie Savea’s daughter, a clip that quickly took over social media and became one of his most memorable interactions of the year.

Kolisi, whose full name is Siyamthanda, meaning “We love him”, continues to embody the spirit of unity and warmth that has made him one of the most beloved figures in world rugby.

Siya Kolisi signs his boots for a fan following the team's victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa .Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi backs Eben Etzebeth

